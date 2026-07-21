MEA Summons Russian Envoy Vladimir Ladanov After Four Indians Killed Off Ukraine's Coast

MEA summoned Russian envoy Vladimir Ladanov, condemning the MV Golden Leo attack that killed four Indian nationals.
Four Indians died and one was critically injured when MV Golden Leo came under missile attack near Odesa.
Ukraine accused Russia of striking the grain vessel with three cruise missiles, triggering fire and rescue operations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov over the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which claimed the lives of four Indian nationals, and conveyed India's "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the incident.
In a statement, the MEA said Ladanov was summoned to the ministry and informed that attacks targeting commercial shipping undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.
"Today, the Russian Chargé d'Affaires, Mr Vladimir Ladanov, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry conveyed India's grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasising that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," the ministry said.
The MEA said the Russian diplomat was requested to convey India's strong concerns to the authorities in Moscow, stressing that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided.
"The Russian Chargé d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided," the statement added.
Odesa Attack
The ministry's statement came after four Indian nationals were killed in an attack on the MV Golden Leo while the vessel was departing the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening. One other Indian crew member was reported to be in a critical condition.
According to the MEA, there were 17 crew members on board the vessel at the time of the incident, including five Indian nationals.
In an earlier statement, the ministry had said: "On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition."
The MEA expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and said the Indian mission in Ukraine was closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to those affected.
The ministry had also strongly condemned the attack, saying that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew members, or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce is deplorable and should be avoided.
The Ukrainian Navy accused Russia of carrying out a missile attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, which was carrying grain cargo.
According to the Ukrainian Navy, the ship was struck by three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles while departing the combat zone. It said the strike hit the starboard side of the vessel's superstructure, causing a fire on board. Rescue operations were launched immediately by naval units and maritime search and rescue services.