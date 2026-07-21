Three Chinese Nationals Injured In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Moscow Region

Three Chinese nationals were wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on the Moscow region. Two are stable in hospital; one returned to China for treatment. The Chinese embassy urged Russia to ensure their safety.
Strikes hit logistics sites, an oil depot, and a Wildberries centre. Follows Saturday’s deadly attack on the retailer, which Ukraine accuses of supplying Russia’s military.
Three Chinese nationals were among those injured in a major Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.
According to the Chinese embassy in Russia, two of the injured are receiving treatment in a local hospital and are in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries. The third person has requested discharge to continue treatment in China.
The embassy promptly activated its emergency response mechanism and called on Russian authorities to provide all necessary medical care to the injured while ensuring the safety and property of Chinese citizens in the country.
The three Chinese nationals were among 10 people wounded in the overnight assault from Sunday into Monday morning.
Russian officials said Ukraine launched around 400 drones targeting Moscow and surrounding areas, injuring 10 people and igniting fires in several buildings.
Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported via Telegram that seven people, including the three Chinese nationals, were wounded in a drone strike on Domodedovo, a town near one of Moscow’s main airports.
Domodedovo Mayor Yevgeniya Khrustaleva stated that a fire broke out at a local industrial park and that a residential building was also hit.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv’s forces had targeted logistical facilities and an oil depot in the Russian capital region.
Further south, Belgorod Region Governor reported that one person was killed and four others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a village near the border with Ukraine.
Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks, according to local authorities, in Podolsk, Moscow Region, Russia, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 400 “enemy drones” were launched at the Moscow region between 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) and 5:00 a.m. (0200 GMT). Most were intercepted by air defence systems at long range, with 85 destroyed as they approached the capital.
Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, said its logistics centre in the Podolsk district was evacuated as a precaution but has since resumed normal operations.
The strikes follow a previous wave of attacks on Saturday that killed seven Wildberries warehouse workers, injured dozens more, and sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider Moscow region. Ukraine has accused the retailer of selling military supplies for Russia’s war effort.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defence systems shot down 381 Ukrainian drones overnight across Russian regions, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.