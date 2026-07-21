Philippines, China Summon Each Other's Ambassadors After South China Sea Clash

The diplomatic flare-up followed an encounter on Monday in which Philippine and Chinese vessels came into direct contact near the Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint in the broader territorial dispute. Philippine officials said one of their navy personnel was struck on the head during the incident, while China's coast guard said two Philippine rubber boats rammed into one of its patrol vessels and that Filipino personnel initiated attacks using oars and long sticks. Beijing's foreign ministry described the Philippine side's actions as egregious, accusing Manila of provoking the incident and then distorting the facts. The Philippine military flatly rejected those claims on Tuesday, calling China's account false and misleading and saying its personnel had not initiated any confrontation, the news agency said.