China's Maritime Claims Face Renewed International Challenge

The 2016 Arbitral Award And China's Stance

The arbitration, initiated by the Philippines in January 2013 under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, was concluded on July 12, 2016, with the Permanent Court of Arbitration serving as registry. The tribunal ruled that China's claims based on "historic rights" within the nine-dash line had no legal basis, and that certain maritime features were rocks rather than islands, entitling them to limited maritime zones. China did not participate in the proceedings, maintaining a position of non-acceptance and non-participation. The tribunal was presided over by Judge Thomas A. Mensah.