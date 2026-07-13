Hungary Moves To Oust President Tamás Sulyok As Parliament Eyes Historic Vote

Hungary’s parliament is set to approve a constitutional amendment to oust President Tamas Sulyok as part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s efforts to dismantle Orban-era power structures.
he amendment cites a “serious loss of confidence” in Sulyok and aims to restore constitutional democracy.
The move comes after Magyar’s landslide victory in April 2026, ending Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule, and is part of broader reforms including changes to public media.
Hungary’s parliament is expected to pass a constitutional amendment on Monday that would remove President Tamas Sulyok from office, as new Prime Minister Peter Magyar moves aggressively to dismantle the power structures established during Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule.
The proposed amendment is part of Magyar’s broader plan to reverse institutional changes introduced under Orban, which critics say weakened democratic checks and balances. Magyar’s party, Tisza, secured a supermajority in the April 2026 parliamentary election, allowing it to amend the constitution without support from other parties.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Magyar announced that parliament would vote on the amendment on Monday. If Sulyok refuses to sign the legislation within five days, an impeachment process would be initiated, he said.
The president’s role is largely ceremonial, with limited powers to veto legislation or refer it to the Constitutional Court for review. Nevertheless, the position holds symbolic importance in Hungarian politics.
Sulyok, a former Constitutional Court judge appointed president in 2024, has opposed the amendment and requested an opinion from the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe. The Commission has so far declined to comment.
Last Thursday, Orban’s Fidesz party organised a protest in support of Sulyok, though Orban himself did not attend.
Magyar’s government is also planning a more comprehensive constitutional reform later this year. The current amendment would immediately terminate Sulyok’s term, citing a “serious loss of confidence” in him by the public. Parliament would then elect a new president to serve until a new constitution is adopted, or for a maximum of five years.
The bill also proposes limiting lawmakers’ terms to 12 years.
Magyar has described these changes as essential for restoring constitutional democracy in Hungary. Since taking office, his government has moved quickly, including suspending news broadcasts on public service television and radio last week as part of efforts to make public media independent.
The constitutional amendment is expected to pass comfortably due to Tisza’s supermajority.