UK Unveils £250 Million Package To Protect Jewish Communities Amid Rising Anti-Semitism

According to Home Office statistics on hate crime for England and Wales for the year ending March 2025, there were 115,990 hate crimes recorded by police (excluding the Metropolitan Police Service), a 2 per cent increase compared with the previous year. There was a 6 per cent increase in race hate crimes and a 3 per cent increase in religious hate crimes. Within religious hate crimes, there was a 19 per cent increase in hate crimes targeted at Muslims, while hate crimes targeted at Jewish people fell by 18 per cent over the same period.