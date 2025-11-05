Trump Calls Jewish Voters backing Zohran Mamdani ‘Stupid’ On Truth Social

Trump called Jewish voters supporting Zohran Mamdani “stupid” in a Truth Social post, Reuters reported.
He urged New Yorkers to vote for Andrew Cuomo and warned of possible funding cuts if Mamdani wins.
Mamdani denied accusations of anti-Semitism as Trump’s remarks reignited debate over Jewish voter support.
U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that any Jewish person who votes for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is “a stupid person,” part of a pattern of remarks by Trump suggesting Jewish Americans should not back candidates he opposes, Reuters reported.
“Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!!” Trump wrote.
Mamdani, who identifies as Muslim, has criticised the current Israeli government but vehemently rejects accusations of anti-Semitism that several Republican leaders have levelled against him. Mamdani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters noted that Jewish Americans have long been less favourable towards Trump and the Republican Party, a factor that has reportedly frustrated the president. A Pew Research Center survey in September 2024 found Trump trailing then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris by about 32 percentage points among Jewish voters.
Last year, speaking at an Israeli-American summit before the presidential election, Trump said: “If I don't win this election - and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because if 40%, I mean, 60% of the people are voting for the enemy - Israel, in my opinion, will cease to exist within two years.”
