Netanyahu Says Israel, US Acting Against ‘Existential Threat’ From Iran

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the US launched joint action against what he termed the “existential threat” posed by Iran’s regime.
He thanked US President Donald Trump for his “historic leadership” and said Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.
Announcing Operation “Roaring Lion”, Netanyahu urged Israeli citizens to follow Home Front Command directives and called on the Iranian people to rise against the regime.
In a video address to the public, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel and the United States had launched an operation to eliminate the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran.
"For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people," the Israeli Premier said.
"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," he stressed.
Despite holding two rounds of negotiations, the United States claims that it was unable to come to an agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
"Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," Netanyahu further added, in continuation of his position that the war was against the regime, and not the Iranian people.
“The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran – the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis – to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he appealed.
The Israeli Prime Minister advised his citizens to comply with the directives of the Home Front Command.
The coming days of Operation “Roaring Lion” will demand patience and fortitude from all of us, he emphasised.
“We shall stand together, fight together, and ensure the eternity of Israel together”, he concluded.