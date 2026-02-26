Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister announces landmark pact during Jerusalem visit with Netanyahu, enabling India's Unified Payments Interface in Israel as ties elevated to special strategic partnership amid multiple MoUs on tech, AI and trade

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netanyahu Modi, Modi Netanyahu Knesset, India Israel relations 2025
In this image posted on Feb. 25, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi announces agreement enabling UPI usage in Israel during joint press briefing with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026.

  • The pact is part of multiple MoUs signed across AI, cybersecurity, agriculture, digital health and more, as India-Israel ties elevated to special strategic partnership with FTA negotiations to accelerate.

  • Move globalises India's UPI further, facilitating seamless digital payments for tourists and businesses, while both leaders pledge deeper cooperation in emerging tech, space, nuclear energy and counter-terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Israel have reached an agreement for the use of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Israel, marking a significant step in deepening digital and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following high-level talks in Jerusalem, Modi highlighted the pact as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. “I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel,” he said, adding that the two countries would also advance collaboration in civil nuclear energy, space, and critical emerging technologies such as AI and quantum.

The announcement came on the second day of Modi's two-day state visit to Israel, during which the leaders elevated the longstanding relationship to a “special strategic partnership” and committed to expediting negotiations for a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed across sectors including agriculture, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, education, digital health, and payments.

Related Content
Related Content

The UPI linkage, facilitated through an agreement involving the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and relevant Israeli counterparts, is expected to enable seamless digital transactions for Indian tourists, businesses, and residents in Israel, further globalising India's homegrown instant payment system. UPI is already operational in several countries including the UAE, Singapore, France, Nepal, Bhutan, and others.

Modi emphasised the shared commitment to innovation and inclusive growth, stating that technology would form the core of the future partnership. He also reaffirmed both nations' resolve to combat terrorism unitedly and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during the visit, which included meetings with President Isaac Herzog and addresses to the Knesset.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kishan, Abhishek Keep Hosts’ Run Flow Intact, IND 109/1 (10)

  2. IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Gets A Nod Ahead Of Rinku Singh In Do-Or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: Why Is Rinku Singh Not Playing Today In T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

  4. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  5. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body

  4. When Fear Took The Stage: Kashmiri Folklore As Living Memory

  5. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  3. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  4. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  5. Ukraine Vows Continued Resistance As Russia Intensifies Attacks

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 