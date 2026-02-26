Agreement Reached On Use Of UPI In Israel, Says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi announces agreement enabling UPI usage in Israel during joint press briefing with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on February 26, 2026.
The pact is part of multiple MoUs signed across AI, cybersecurity, agriculture, digital health and more, as India-Israel ties elevated to special strategic partnership with FTA negotiations to accelerate.
Move globalises India's UPI further, facilitating seamless digital payments for tourists and businesses, while both leaders pledge deeper cooperation in emerging tech, space, nuclear energy and counter-terrorism.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India and Israel have reached an agreement for the use of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Israel, marking a significant step in deepening digital and economic cooperation between the two nations.
Addressing a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following high-level talks in Jerusalem, Modi highlighted the pact as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. “I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel,” he said, adding that the two countries would also advance collaboration in civil nuclear energy, space, and critical emerging technologies such as AI and quantum.
The announcement came on the second day of Modi's two-day state visit to Israel, during which the leaders elevated the longstanding relationship to a “special strategic partnership” and committed to expediting negotiations for a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed across sectors including agriculture, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, education, digital health, and payments.
The UPI linkage, facilitated through an agreement involving the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and relevant Israeli counterparts, is expected to enable seamless digital transactions for Indian tourists, businesses, and residents in Israel, further globalising India's homegrown instant payment system. UPI is already operational in several countries including the UAE, Singapore, France, Nepal, Bhutan, and others.
Modi emphasised the shared commitment to innovation and inclusive growth, stating that technology would form the core of the future partnership. He also reaffirmed both nations' resolve to combat terrorism unitedly and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended during the visit, which included meetings with President Isaac Herzog and addresses to the Knesset.