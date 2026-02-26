Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

According to PTI, Netanyahu made the remarks at the beginning of his speech in the Knesset. “Prime ministers and heads of state come to the Knesset and it’s always an exciting moment for all of us. But my dear friend Narendra, I'm especially moved by your visit. You are a great friend of Israel and a great leader at the world stage....Narendra, you are more than a friend. You are a brother,” an emotional Netanyahu said at the beginning of his speech.