Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

Israeli PM thanks India for strong support after October 7 attacks and vows to deepen defence, tech and trade ties

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Netanyahu Modi, Modi Netanyahu Knesset, India Israel relations 2025
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP; Representative image
  • Netanyahu hails Modi as “more than a friend” and “a brother” in emotional Knesset speech.

  • Modi was among first world leaders to condemn Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023.

  • Leaders pledge stronger cooperation in defence, AI, cyber, space and IMEC project.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday described his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as “more than a friend” and “a brother”, showering praise on the Indian leader and thanking him for standing by Israel after the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023.

Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the deadly attacks by Hamas, in which almost 1,200 Israelis were killed and some 250 kidnapped.

According to PTI, Netanyahu made the remarks at the beginning of his speech in the Knesset. “Prime ministers and heads of state come to the Knesset and it’s always an exciting moment for all of us. But my dear friend Narendra, I'm especially moved by your visit. You are a great friend of Israel and a great leader at the world stage....Narendra, you are more than a friend. You are a brother,” an emotional Netanyahu said at the beginning of his speech.

Netanyahu referred to the viral picture from Modi’s first visit as prime minister to Israel in 2017, when the two leaders walked barefoot in the ocean, which had led to talks of “bromance” in Israel. “We took off our shoes, and waded in the ocean. We didn't walk on water but have done miracles,” he said.

He highlighted joint successes, including how bilateral trade had doubled. Describing India as “a gigantic country” and his own country also backing with “enormous power”, Netanyahu said that the “relationship is an enormous force multiplier”.

“Two places where civilizations developed were the Indus Valley and the Jordan Valley. We both went through the odysseys of time, emerged from British rule, and we share so many features. We maintain our democracies under circumstances that few can understand,” the Israeli leader said.

Praising Modi for carrying out several reforms, Netanyahu said that “the sky is not the limit” since India is a space superpower, and an Asian tiger.

PTI reported that the thing that received a long standing ovation from all assembled was Netanyahu’s recall of how Modi stood up in Israel’s support after the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023, condemning it in unequivocal terms. “There is another reason for the love for you here in Israel: Right after the horrific attack on October 7, you supported Israel so morally. You didn't flinch or waver, you stood by Israel and stood by the Jews. Thank you,” Netanyahu said.

“And we know what we had to face. But many in the world swiftly forgot,” he added, in reference to how many western powers soon started condemning Israel after it launched its offensive in Gaza.

“Israel is at the forefront of civilization against the barbarism of Islamic terrorism, but the lava of this volcano spread worldwide. India supports Israel because Israel is an iron wall against barbarism, a bastion of democracy in a region of volatile chaos,” Netanyahu said.

“We defend democracy with the valour of our soldiers. Some of our soldiers were injured and maimed,” he pointed out, narrating stories of valour and also sacrifices made by Jews of Indian-origin in the war.

The Israeli leader also mentioned how the northern city of Haifa was liberated by Indian soldiers during the First World War, the appeal for Tagore's words whose white beard was likened to biblical prophets, Netanyahu's uncle's, a Mathematics professor, fondness for Ramanujam as stories of common connection that have endured and strengthened the bond between the two countries.

Vowing to take the bilateral ties to “great heights”, the Israeli premier said that he would work to tighten the personal and diplomatic relations, deepen cooperation in defence, economy, trade, cyber, AI and space technology and work towards the successful execution of the ambitious IMEC project.

On a lighter note he quipped, “One day a Bollywood blockbuster will be made about our relations.”

The personal chemistry between the two leaders has been much publicised in Israel and it was clearly on display in the Knesset too with long hugs and standing ovations from the assembled crowd and lawmakers. “Today at the airport we embraced each other. It’s called a Modi hug. I want to return a hug here from every Knesset member. It represents the warmth between us,” Netanyahu said.

After Modi’s address to the Knesset, he and Netanyahu travelled together in the same car to an innovation event in the city. Sharing a photo with his Israeli counterpart, Modi said on social media, “After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology.”

(With inputs from PTI)

