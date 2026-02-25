PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

In his address, the Prime Minister condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas, describing it as a “barbaric terrorist attack.” He expressed condolences on behalf of the people of India to the victims and their families.

At the same time, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s support for efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region. Referring to the Gaza peace initiative, he said India believes it holds the promise of a “just and durable peace.” Photo: X.com
  • PM Modi addressed the Knesset, condemned the October 7 Hamas attack as “barbaric,” and said India stands with Israel “firmly, with full conviction.”

  • While backing Israel, Modi also expressed support for the Gaza peace initiative and called for dialogue, peace, and regional stability.

  • He reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and highlighted the growing defence and strategic partnership between India and Israel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s strong support for Israel, declaring that India stands with the country “firmly, with full conviction,” as he addressed the Israeli Knesset during his two-day state visit to Israel.

Modi received a standing ovation at the Israeli Parliament, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Knesset. The visit marks his second trip to Israel during his 10-year tenure, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.

“I carry with me the condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered by the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain and share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction, in this moment and beyond,” Modi said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister reiterated India’s support for efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region. Referring to the Gaza peace initiative, he said India believes it holds the promise of a “just and durable peace.”

“The road to peace is not always easy,” Modi noted, adding that India joins Israel and the international community in calling for “dialogue, peace, and stability in this region.”

Highlighting the deepening ties between the two countries, Modi said India-Israel engagement has expanded both “in scale and scope” in recent years. He emphasized the importance of cooperation between trusted partners, particularly in the area of defence, in what he described as an increasingly uncertain global environment.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s longstanding position on terrorism, stating that the country follows a “consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance” with no double standards. Drawing parallels with Israel’s security concerns, he asserted that countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action.

“Terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere,” Modi said, calling for unified international efforts to address the threat.

Modi’s address comes at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, with ongoing conflict in Gaza and broader regional instability. His visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence, technology, trade, and counter-terrorism, while reaffirming India’s diplomatic position on regional peace and stability.

