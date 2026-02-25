Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

Congress leader calls for justice for Gaza victims as Modi heads to Israel for defence and trade talks

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priyanka Gandhi Gaza, Modi Israel visit, Gaza genocide Knesset
Priyanka Gandhi's remarks came ahead of Modi's departure for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold talks with the top leadership there and address the Knesset. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged PM Modi to mention the Gaza genocide and seek justice during his upcoming Knesset address.

  • The Congress MP emphasised India’s historical role in upholding truth, peace, and justice on the global stage.

  • Congress accused the Modi government of abandoning Palestinians despite continued attacks in Gaza.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza during his address to the Israeli parliament and demand justice for the victims.

According to PTI, the Congress MP from Wayanad added that India must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world. Her remarks came ahead of Modi's departure for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold talks with the top leadership there and address the Knesset (Israeli parliament).

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them." She asserted, "India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world."

PTI reported that Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017.

On Tuesday, the Congress alleged that the government has abandoned the Palestinians and said the prime minister was going to Israel despite that country's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue "mercilessly". With PTI reporting that the party's general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians, but, in reality, it has abandoned them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
