Trump Posts Image Calling Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’ On Truth Social

Donald Trump posts an image on Truth Social describing himself as “Acting President of Venezuela” after US action against Caracas and the arrest of Nicolas Maduro

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Donald Trump Venezuela Acting President of Venezuela Trump Truth Social post
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 Photo: Alex Brandon
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump shared a Truth Social image listing himself as “Acting President of Venezuela, Incumbent January 2026.”

  • The post follows a US strike that led to Nicolas Maduro’s capture and indictment in New York.

  • Washington says it will oversee Venezuela’s transition and control oil proceeds during the interim period.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted an image on his social media platform Truth Social presenting himself as “Acting President of Venezuela,” a move that follows recent US military action and political intervention in the South American country, according to PTI.

The post carried Trump’s official portrait and described him as “Acting President of Venezuela, ‘Incumbent January 2026.’” It also listed his designation as the 45th and 47th President of the United States, noting that he assumed office on January 20, 2025. PTI reported that the image was shared directly on Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump | - Getty images |
US Urges Its Citizens To Leave Venezuela Amid Militia Roadblocks

BY Outlook News Desk

The post comes after the United States earlier this month carried out what it described as a “large-scale” strike against Venezuela, during which the country’s leader Nicolas Maduro was captured. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown to New York, where they were indicted on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges, according to PTI.

Trump has said that the US will “run Venezuela ‘until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. We can’t take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn’t have the interests of Venezuelans in mind.’” In developments on the ground, Venezuela’s vice president and oil minister, Delcy Rodriguez, was formally sworn in as the country’s interim president last week, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content
US Senate Moves to Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation - | Photo: AP
US Senate Moves To Curb Trump’s War Powers After Venezuela Operation

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump has also stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of what he described as “high-quality, sanctioned oil” to the United States, to be sold at market price. Explaining how the proceeds would be handled, Trump said: “That money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States! I have asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute this plan immediately. It will be taken by storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: MUM Slip To 61/4 After Kaverappa’s Breakthrough

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Slip To 136/4 After Rinku Singh’s Dismissal

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  4. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  4. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform  Providing  Domestic  ‘Help’  Services  Faces  Backlash    

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  3. Iran Protests: Death Toll Increases To At Least 203 People

  4. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  5. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  2. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

  3. Golden Globes 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Bags Best Director For One Battle After Another l Full Winners List

  4. Delhi Temperature & Weather Update – Coldest January Morning in 13 Years

  5. How Winter Weather Triggers Medical Emergencies, A Pulmonologist Explains

  6. Iran Protest Death Toll Reaches At Least 544 As Crackdown Intensifies

  7. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Slip To 136/4 After Rinku Singh’s Dismissal

  8. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa Unite To Present Best Actor Television (Drama) Award