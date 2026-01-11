US Urges Its Citizens To Leave Venezuela Amid Militia Roadblocks

The warning follows a US operation that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, triggering protests by his supporters.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • The US State Department advised Americans to depart Venezuela immediately, citing reports of armed colectivos setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for signs of US links.

  • Washington has begun tentative steps towards reopening its embassy in Caracas, even as security concerns persist across the capital.

The United States government has urged its citizens to leave Venezuela immediately amid rising concerns that armed pro-government militias are stopping vehicles and checking travellers for signs of American nationality or support for the US.

In a security alert issued on Saturday, the State Department said there were “reports of groups of armed militias, known as ‘colectivos,’ setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the United States.” It added that American citizens should “remain vigilant and exercise caution when travelling by road” and should depart now that some international flights have resumed.

The warning comes about a week after US forces carried out an operation that led to the capture of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro. While many opponents of Maduro have welcomed his capture, his supporters have taken to the streets, condemning the operation as an act of foreign aggression.

US President Donald Trump told reporters last week that he hoped Venezuela would be safe to visit in the future. “I think at some point it’ll be safe,” he said. According to journalists and activists in Caracas, armed colectivos have been seen riding motorbikes across the capital and around checkpoints, while military and police patrols remain active on major roads leading out of the city, as reported by The Guardian.

State Department officials visited Caracas on Friday, a move that US officials said was part of steps towards reopening the US embassy. Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, has called for improved relations with Washington even after Maduro’s removal.

