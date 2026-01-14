Venezuela Frees Several Americans After Maduro’s Capture By US Forces

Government supporters burn a U.S. flag in Caracas, Venezuela, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos

