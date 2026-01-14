Venezuela Frees Several Americans After Maduro’s Capture By US Forces

Venezuela’s interim government has freed at least three U.S. citizens held in its prison system, according to the U.S. State Department.
The releases follow the dramatic U.S. military operation that captured former President Nicolás Maduro and flew him to the United States to face trial.
Rights groups say hundreds of political prisoners remain incarcerated, raising questions about the pace and scope of promised reforms.
“We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela,” the State Department said in a statement, calling the move “an important step in the right direction” by the country’s interim authorities.
At least three Americans had been freed as of Tuesday night, according to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing diplomatic efforts. One of those released had been held in a prison in Caracas, though details about the individuals and the terms of their release were not immediately made public.
The releases come in the wake of a dramatic US military raid on January 3, when American forces captured Maduro and his wife from their residence in Caracas and transported them to New York. Maduro has since been jailed under a federal indictment accusing him of playing a central role in international drug trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to federal drug and weapons charges.
Human rights organisations estimate that between 800 and 900 political prisoners remain incarcerated in Venezuela, many held under vague accusations such as terrorism or espionage. Venezuela’s leading rights group, Foro Penal, said several detainees from Italy and Spain were also released in recent days, but criticised the interim government for falling short of its promise to free a significant number of political prisoners.
On Tuesday, Foro Penal said only 56 political detainees had been released so far and urged authorities to accelerate the process. “We hope that this changes and that we will see the liberation of all the people arbitrarily detained in Venezuela,” the group said.
Under Maduro’s rule, foreign nationals were frequently detained and used as leverage in negotiations with Washington. During Donald Trump’s presidency, the US made the release of detained Americans a priority, securing the freedom of more than two dozen US citizens last year following negotiations led by presidential envoy Richard Grenell.
Despite earlier releases, US officials have said that several more Americans were detained in recent months amid escalating military and economic pressure on Venezuela. While some detainees faced legitimate criminal charges, the US government had considered designating at least two as wrongfully detained.
The recent releases are seen as the most visible signal yet of a policy shift under Venezuela’s interim government, now headed by Delcy Rodríguez, as the country navigates a volatile transition following Mr. Maduro’s removal.