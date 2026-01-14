Venezuela Frees Several Americans After Maduro’s Capture By US Forces

Interim government releases detained US citizens amid diplomatic reset following Nicolás Maduro’s arrest and extradition

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashisht
Updated on:
Updated on:
US military action Venezuela
Government supporters burn a U.S. flag in Caracas, Venezuela, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Venezuela’s interim government has freed at least three U.S. citizens held in its prison system, according to the U.S. State Department.

  • The releases follow the dramatic U.S. military operation that captured former President Nicolás Maduro and flew him to the United States to face trial.

  • Rights groups say hundreds of political prisoners remain incarcerated, raising questions about the pace and scope of promised reforms.

Venezuela’s interim government has released several US citizens from prison, marking the first known freeing of Americans since US forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise military operation earlier this month, the US State Department said on Tuesday.

“We welcome the release of detained Americans in Venezuela,” the State Department said in a statement, calling the move “an important step in the right direction” by the country’s interim authorities.

At least three Americans had been freed as of Tuesday night, according to a person briefed on the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of ongoing diplomatic efforts. One of those released had been held in a prison in Caracas, though details about the individuals and the terms of their release were not immediately made public.

The releases come in the wake of a dramatic US military raid on January 3, when American forces captured Maduro and his wife from their residence in Caracas and transported them to New York. Maduro has since been jailed under a federal indictment accusing him of playing a central role in international drug trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to federal drug and weapons charges.

Related Content
Related Content

Human rights organisations estimate that between 800 and 900 political prisoners remain incarcerated in Venezuela, many held under vague accusations such as terrorism or espionage. Venezuela’s leading rights group, Foro Penal, said several detainees from Italy and Spain were also released in recent days, but criticised the interim government for falling short of its promise to free a significant number of political prisoners.

On Tuesday, Foro Penal said only 56 political detainees had been released so far and urged authorities to accelerate the process. “We hope that this changes and that we will see the liberation of all the people arbitrarily detained in Venezuela,” the group said.

Under Maduro’s rule, foreign nationals were frequently detained and used as leverage in negotiations with Washington. During Donald Trump’s presidency, the US made the release of detained Americans a priority, securing the freedom of more than two dozen US citizens last year following negotiations led by presidential envoy Richard Grenell.

Despite earlier releases, US officials have said that several more Americans were detained in recent months amid escalating military and economic pressure on Venezuela. While some detainees faced legitimate criminal charges, the US government had considered designating at least two as wrongfully detained.

The recent releases are seen as the most visible signal yet of a policy shift under Venezuela’s interim government, now headed by Delcy Rodríguez, as the country navigates a volatile transition following Mr. Maduro’s removal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  2. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Special Shapes Mumbai Indians' Record Run Chase Against Gujarat Giants

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Pacer Ali Khan Alleges India Visa Rejection

  4. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 2nd ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  5. Bangladesh-ICC Dialogue: BCB Refuses To Budge Despite Governing Body's Reluctance To Shift Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  2. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  5. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Eye Round Progression In New Delhi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  3. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. BWF India Open Super 750: Mia Blichfeldt Slams Conditions At New Venue, BAI Refutes

  5. India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Shine On Opening Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. TMC Accuses BJP Of Double Standards Over Talks With Chinese Communist Party

  2. Supreme Court Signals Liability For Civic Bodies And Dog Feeders Over Stray Dog Attacks

  3. Maharashtra Govt Approves Two-Day Emergency Parole For Abu Salem To Meet Family

  4. Day In Pics: January 13, 2026

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Outlook Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Outlook Explainer: Trump’s 25% Iran Tariff Ultimatum, What It Means For India and Global Trade

Latest Stories

  1. Makar Sankranti Significance In Astrology: Why The Sun’s Entry Into Capricorn Changes Your Destiny

  2. From Protest To Persona: How Mamata’s Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  3. Ayushi Soni: Gujarat Giants' Batter Becomes 1st-Ever Batter To Be Retired Out In WPL History

  4. Venezuela Frees Several Americans After Maduro’s Capture By US Forces

  5. BTS Announces World Tour 2026-2027: Check Out Dates, Cities And Other Details

  6. Turkman Gate Violence: Arrests Continue Following Demolition Clash

  7. US Clears Restricted Nvidia AI Chip Sales To China In Policy Shift

  8. Maharashtra Weather Update: Mild Conditions Expected on Makar Sankranti 2026