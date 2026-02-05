Bengal Interim Budget: Rs 4.06 Lakh Allocated; Women, Minorities And Youth In Focus

Bengal's budget prioritises Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government's strongest vote banks and continues to place confidence its popular welfare schemes as the state walks into polls.

Outlook News Desk
West Bengal employment scheme, Karmashree renamed Mahatmashree, MGNREGA replacement
The state government said it plans to expand employment opportunities under the Mahatmashree scheme in the coming financial year Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
Summary
  • Bengal's budget prioritises women, youths and frontline workers.

  • State government employees in focus following as Seventh Pay Commission and a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) announced.

  • State-funded job guarantee scheme 'Mahatma-Shree' Scheme will aim to provide employment to around 80 lakh job card holders.

The West Bengal government, on Thursday tabled, a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year.

Allocating substantial shares, hikes and aids targeting women, youths and frontline workers ahead of the assembly, Bengal's budget prioritises Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government's strongest vote banks and continues to place confidence its popular welfare schemes in the run-up to the assembly polls.

For women, who comprise nearly half of the state's populations, the state government has announced a hike in monthly grant in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme by Rs 500 from February this year, allocating Rs 15,000 crore for the scheme.

Tabling the budget, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also announced a new scheme 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' -- to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they are employed, for period of up to five years.

In response to the Union Government’s move to replace the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employee Act) with Viksit Bharat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, the budget also proposed the state-funded job guarantee scheme 'Mahatma-Shree' Scheme which will aim to provide employment to around 80 lakh job card holders.

A total allocation of Rs 280 crore was made for allowances for Anganwadi workers and helpers which were raised by Rs 1,000 each. The budget also promises a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin in the event of their death.

ASHA workers, another influential grassroots constituency, will also get an additional Rs 1,000 per month. The interim budget further announced a Rs 1,000 monthly pay hike for civic volunteers and Green Police personnel, with an allocation of Rs 150 crore.

In what comes a great news for state government employees as the state announced the Seventh Pay Commission and a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA), a long-standing demand of staff unions.

With inputs from PTI.

Published At:
Tags

