TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

M. K. Stalin announced a ₹5,000 deposit for each eligible woman beneficiary.
Around 1.31 crore women under the state entitlement scheme will receive the aid.
The amount will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts across Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has announced a financial assistance of ₹5,000 for each beneficiary enrolled under the state’s women entitlement scheme in Tamil Nadu. The announcement is expected to benefit approximately 1.31 crore women across the state.
According to official sources, the aid amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries to ensure transparency and timely disbursal. The move is aimed at providing additional financial relief to women, particularly those from economically weaker sections.
The entitlement scheme, launched as part of the state government’s welfare initiatives, focuses on enhancing financial independence and supporting household expenses. The Chief Minister stated that the assistance reflects the government’s continued commitment to women’s welfare and social security.
Officials have indicated that necessary administrative arrangements are being made to facilitate smooth transfer of funds in the coming days.