San Diego Mosque Shooting: Three Killed In Suspected Hate Crime Attack

Summary of this article
Two teenage suspects fatally shot three men outside the Islamic Center of San Diego before dying by suicide.
A heroic security guard and father-of-eight was among the victims killed whilst preventing further casualties.
Police are treating the mass shooting as a suspected hate crime due to a note left behind by a suspect.
Two teenage attackers killed three men at a San Diego mosque on Monday morning in a suspected hate crime before dying by suicide inside a vehicle blocks away, authorities said.
The shooting took place on Monday morning, two hours after the mother of one of the suspects called police to say her son had run away with a friend and was possibly suicidal.
Police were already on the hunt for the two when the attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego began, and they found three victims with gunshot wounds outside the front of the building.
Shortly afterwards, they received another call that shots had been fired nearby from a vehicle at a landscaper. Officers found the suspects - aged 17 and 18 - dead of self-inflicted wounds in a vehicle blocks away from the mosque.
Among the deceased victims was a security guard who worked at the centre and "played a pivotal role" in preventing the attack from being "much worse", officials said.
"It's fair to say his actions were heroic," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told a news conference. "Undoubtedly he saved lives today."
The BBC reported that authorities have not yet identified the three victims by name. But the security guard was a father-of-eight, a person who knew him told the BBC's US partner CBS.
Investigators said the motive for the attack was unknown, but it was presumed to be a hate crime because of the mosque, which is the largest in San Diego County, and because of writings attributed to one suspect.
Police were first called to the mosque at 11:43 local time (18:43 GMT) and "observed what appeared to be three deceased victims out front", Wahl said.
"There were no officers involved in firing their weapons," Wahl said, and there was no sign of any gunman.
About two hours before the attack, the mother of one of the suspects had called police to report that her son had left home with several of her guns and her car.
The woman said he had gone with a companion, and both were dressed in camouflage.
Wahl said police found the suspect's behaviour to be "not consistent" with someone who is considered suicidal.
A note the youth left behind also included "generalised hate rhetoric and hate speech", he said.
Wahl added that the note contained no specific threat to the mosque, or to any other location or individual.
Investigators went to a local high school, where one of the teens was a student, as well as a shopping mall where the car had been tracked.
When the shooting took place, officers were still speaking to the mother and were only a few blocks away from the mosque.
Those officers, upon finding the three victims outside the building, rushed inside and began following active shooter protocols. While they were clearing rooms, more reports came in of another shooting nearby.
The suspects had opened fire from their car at a landscaper, who was uninjured, police said.
Wahl said a bullet may have deflected off the landscaper's hard hat, although this had yet to be confirmed.
When police arrived at the second scene a few blocks away from the mosque, they discovered the dead bodies of both suspects.
Children were in class as the incident unfolded on Monday. The Islamic Center campus houses the Al Rashid School, which offers religion and language courses.
According to the BBC, aerial video from the scene on Monday showed children holding hands and being escorted through a car park at the centre as police responded.
Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.
A witness speaking to CBS said he heard up to 30 gunshots from what sounded like "a semi-automatic weapon".
He said he first heard about a dozen shots, then a pause, then another possibly dozen shots.
The man, who is retired and was eating lunch at home, said he called 911 and that police arrived within "five to 10 minutes".
Imam Taha Hassane, director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, said at a news conference, "It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship."
It's days before Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which commemorates the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim.
California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement that he was "horrified by today's violent attack" at the centre, "where families and children gather, and neighbors worship in peace and fellowship".
The state "will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith", Newsom added.
Asked about the shooting on Monday, Reported BBC, US President Donald Trump called it a "terrible situation".
"I've been given some early updates but we're going to be going back and looking at it very strongly," he said during an unrelated White House event.
(With inputs from BBC)