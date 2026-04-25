Nicole Kidman Hospitalised After Gruelling Scene Shoot Leaves Set In Shock

Nicole Kidman hospitalised reports have stirred concern after the actor completed an intense first-day shoot for Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Despite falling ill, she pushed through filming, leaving the crew stunned before being taken for medical care later that day.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Nicole Kidman Hospitalised
Nicole Kidman Hospitalised After Intense Scene Shoot Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Nicole Kidman has been hospitalised after completing a demanding first-day shoot despite severe flu symptoms.

  • Actor finished all scenes before requiring IV treatment, showcasing strong on-set commitment.

  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles continues weekly release after SXSW premiere and early buzz.

Nicole Kidman hospitalised reports emerged after the actor completed a physically demanding scene on the sets of Margo’s Got Money Troubles, leaving the production briefly uncertain about how the shoot would proceed. Despite falling unwell early in the day, she continued filming, managing to complete her scenes before being taken to hospital later.

Nicole Kidman hospitalised after intense first-day shoot

The incident unfolded on the very first day of filming, when concerns began to circulate about whether Kidman would be able to make it to set. Co-star Nick Offerman later revealed that the production had been thrown into doubt after it was learned she was unwell.

It was shared by Offerman that she had been suffering from severe flu symptoms, raising fears that the carefully planned shoot schedule might be disrupted. However, those concerns quickly shifted once she arrived and committed to completing her scenes.

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‘Superhero style’ effort leaves crew stunned

Her determination on set did not go unnoticed. It was described by Offerman that Nicole Kidman approached the shoot with remarkable resilience, ensuring that every required shot was completed despite her condition. The effort was characterised as being delivered in “superhero style”, with no compromise on performance.

By the end of the day, however, the toll became evident. It was reported that she required medical attention and was taken to hospital for an IV drip following the shoot.

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About Margo’s Got Money Troubles

The series, created by David E. Kelley, features an ensemble cast including Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear and Michelle Pfeiffer. Based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel, the story follows a young woman navigating financial struggles after an unexpected pregnancy.

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The show premiered earlier this year at SXSW before releasing its initial episodes on Apple TV+, with new instalments continuing to roll out weekly.

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