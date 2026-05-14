The Summer I Turned Pretty First Photo Reveals Belly and Conrad’s Return

Prime Video shared a new image featuring Lola Tung and Christopher Briney while also urging viewers to respect the filming process.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty First Photo Reveals Belly and Conrad Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty movie officially entered production with Belly and Conrad’s first photo.

  • Prime Video and Jenny Han urged fans against disrupting North Carolina filming locations.

  • Lola Tung and Christopher Briney return for franchise’s emotional concluding chapter.

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty finally have a reason to celebrate. The Summer I Turned Pretty movie is officially in production, and the first photo featuring Belly and Conrad has now been revealed. Prime Video shared the image on social media, giving audiences their first glimpse of Lola Tung and Christopher Briney returning as the fan-favourite pair from Jenny Han’s bestselling franchise.

The newly released photo shows Belly and Conrad posing together for a casual selfie, instantly reigniting excitement online. Alongside the picture, it was confirmed by Prime Video that filming for the movie adaptation has officially begun.

The Summer I Turned Pretty first photo sparks fan excitement

The announcement quickly went viral across social media, with fans reacting emotionally to Belly and Conrad’s return. The chemistry between Lola Tung and Christopher Briney remains one of the franchise’s biggest draws, especially after the dramatic events of the series’ previous chapter.

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The update arrives after several behind-the-scenes clips from the North Carolina set surfaced online. As fan crowds reportedly gathered near filming locations, the production team issued a public request asking viewers not to share shooting spots or visit the set.

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Jenny Han asks fans to respect filming process

The concern around privacy was also addressed by author Jenny Han. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, it was said that unexpected visits to the set were disrupting filming and affecting performances.

A message posted by the official account also stressed that safety concerns had emerged for both the cast and crew. The production team urged fans to help preserve the “magic of Cousins” until the film is ready for release.

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The upcoming movie will serve as the final chapter of Belly’s story following her emotional decision involving Conrad and Jeremiah. Alongside Tung and Briney, the cast also includes Gavin Casalegno, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman and Rachel Blanchard.

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