Man City Bombshell: Pep Guardiola To Step Down This Summer As Enzo Maresca Prepares For Etihad Takeover

Summary of this article
Pep Guardiola will step down as Manchester City manager this summer after a glorious decade
The bombshell departure comes despite Guardiola having a year left on his contract
City face a crucial final two matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa, still chasing a seventh Premier League title
European football has been rocked by bombshell reports that Pep Guardiola will depart Manchester City at the end of the season. According to widespread British media consensus, the legendary 55-year-old tactician will call time on his monumental tenure this weekend, bringing a decade of unprecedented dominance in English football to a dramatic conclusion.
The blockbuster announcement arrives fresh off Saturday’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley. The victory secured Guardiola his 20th major trophy in Manchester, adding to a historic haul that already includes six Premier League titles and City’s maiden Champions League crown in 2023.
While Guardiola tightly deflected questions regarding his future in the capital, the wheels of a massive summer transition are already firmly in motion. Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca—who previously served as Guardiola’s elite first-team assistant and Under-21 coach—is expected to step into the hot seat, returning to Manchester just four months after his abrupt departure from Stamford Bridge.
Maresca’s impending arrival coincides with a period of profound evolution for the reigning champions. This summer will also see the departures of long-serving dressing room cornerstones John Stones and Bernardo Silva, marking a clean break from the foundational squad that secured a record-breaking four consecutive league titles.
Furthermore, the timing of Guardiola’s exit lands amidst the looming background of the Premier League's investigation into more than 115 alleged financial regulations breaches—charges that City strongly deny.
While Guardiola’s current contract runs until June 2027, internal sources indicate he will step down a year early. The club has remained tight-lipped, but reports suggest City hierarchy have already begun notifying key sponsors of the decision, with an official announcement expected around Sunday’s final Premier League match against Aston Villa.
The timing adds a layer of intense theater to an already breathless week. Fresh off capturing the League Cup and an FA Cup victory, Guardiola's men face a must-win clash against Bournemouth tonight.
With Arsenal currently sitting five points clear at the summit, anything less than a victory for City on the south coast will mathematically crown the Gunners as champions, potentially accelerating the confirmation of Guardiola's exit.
Should City win tonight, they keep their hopes of a domestic treble alive ahead of a blockbuster final day. Regardless of how the title race finishes, Guardiola leaves behind a revolutionary legacy.
Beyond the mountain of silverware and the historic 100-point season, his meticulous, possession-heavy tactical philosophy has fundamentally reshaped English football from the Premier League all the way down to grassroots level.
Replacing football's ultimate pioneer represents a near-insurmountable task, but the City hierarchy are ready to trust Maresca to spearhead a bold new chapter.
Why is Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City this summer?
Guardiola is reportedly stepping down a year before his contract expires in 2027 because he feels he has fulfilled his cycle at the club after a glittering, decade-long reign of unprecedented dominance.
Who will replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City?
Former Chelsea manager and previous City assistant Enzo Maresca is widely expected to take over the hot seat ahead of the new season.
How many trophies has Pep Guardiola won with Manchester City?
Guardiola has won 20 major trophies with the club, a historic haul that includes six Premier League titles, the 2023 Champions League, and most recently, the 2026 FA Cup.