IPL 2026: SRH And GT Qualify For Playoffs As Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets

While Chennai Super Kings had to win to keep their chances alive to enter the IPL 2026 playoffs, they were handed a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad and the latter make it to the top four along with Gujarat Titans

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ipl 2026 srh and gt qualify for playoffs
Pat Cummins and Ishan Kishan celebrate a wicket during IPL 2026 clash between SRH and CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad become second team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs

  • Them defeating Chennai Super Kings help Gujarat Titans to be the third team in top four

  • Chennai Super Kings' chances to make it to the playoffs are very slim now

A masterclass in composure from Ishan Kishan at Chepauk has not only propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) into the IPL 2026 playoffs but has also safely ushered the Gujarat Titans (GT) into the final four.

In a high-stakes encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, SRH successfully chased down a competitive target of 181 runs. This vital five-wicket victory triggered a massive shake-up at the top of the standings, forcing a dramatic resolution to the tournament's qualification race.

Entering the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had already secured the first playoff berth and currently sit at the summit with 18 points. Hyderabad’s emphatic victory over Chennai officially move them to 16 points from 13 games.

This crucial win also simultaneously seals qualification for Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, who sit comfortably in second place with 16 points and a superior net run rate of +0.400. Because of how the remaining fixtures line up, no more than four teams can now mathematically cross the 16-point threshold, effectively slamming the door shut on the lower half of the table.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

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RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13940181.065
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad13850160.35
4Punjab Kings13661130.227
5Rajasthan Royals12660120.026
6Chennai Super Kings1367012-0.016
7Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
8Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
9Mumbai Indians (E)124808-0.504
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)124808-0.701

The defeat leaves the Chennai Super Kings stranded in sixth place on 12 points with only one league game left on their schedule. Having suffered their seventh loss of the season, the defending champions can no longer reach the 16-point mark, drastically damaging their hopes and leaving them to rely on massive net run rate favors and complex mathematical combinations to sneak into the final spot.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings occupy the fourth position with 13 points, closely followed by Rajasthan Royals on 12 points, keeping the final knockout slot wide open for a frantic photo finish in the final league matches.

Adding further drama to the mathematical chaos, the Kolkata Knight Riders remain mathematically alive in the background on 11 points, ready to capitalize on any slip-ups from the teams directly above them.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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