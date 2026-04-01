IPL 2026: SRH And GT Qualify For Playoffs As Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets

Summary of this article
Sunrisers Hyderabad become second team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs
Them defeating Chennai Super Kings help Gujarat Titans to be the third team in top four
Chennai Super Kings' chances to make it to the playoffs are very slim now
A masterclass in composure from Ishan Kishan at Chepauk has not only propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) into the IPL 2026 playoffs but has also safely ushered the Gujarat Titans (GT) into the final four.
In a high-stakes encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, SRH successfully chased down a competitive target of 181 runs. This vital five-wicket victory triggered a massive shake-up at the top of the standings, forcing a dramatic resolution to the tournament's qualification race.
Entering the game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had already secured the first playoff berth and currently sit at the summit with 18 points. Hyderabad’s emphatic victory over Chennai officially move them to 16 points from 13 games.
This crucial win also simultaneously seals qualification for Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans, who sit comfortably in second place with 16 points and a superior net run rate of +0.400. Because of how the remaining fixtures line up, no more than four teams can now mathematically cross the 16-point threshold, effectively slamming the door shut on the lower half of the table.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|18
|1.065
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.35
|4
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.026
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.016
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
The defeat leaves the Chennai Super Kings stranded in sixth place on 12 points with only one league game left on their schedule. Having suffered their seventh loss of the season, the defending champions can no longer reach the 16-point mark, drastically damaging their hopes and leaving them to rely on massive net run rate favors and complex mathematical combinations to sneak into the final spot.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings occupy the fourth position with 13 points, closely followed by Rajasthan Royals on 12 points, keeping the final knockout slot wide open for a frantic photo finish in the final league matches.
Adding further drama to the mathematical chaos, the Kolkata Knight Riders remain mathematically alive in the background on 11 points, ready to capitalize on any slip-ups from the teams directly above them.