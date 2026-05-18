CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Hits Resilient Half-Century To Keep Sunrisers' Chase On Track

Summary of this article
Ishan Kishan hit a clutch 37-ball fifty to anchor Sunrisers Hyderabad's run-chase against CSK at Chepauk
Overcoming an early setback, he partnered with Heinrich Klaasen to nullify Chennai's spin attack
His composed and calculated knock kept the required rate under control
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dynamic southpaw Ishan Kishan anchored a tense run-chase at Chepauk, hammering a crucial 37-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a target of 181 on a testing M. A. Chidambaram wicket on May 18, Kishan’s tactical brilliance balanced aggression with situational awareness to keep the Sunrisers firmly in control.
Faced with an early setback after the dismissal of his opening partner Travis Head, Kishan took the onus upon himself to steady the ship. Instead of falling into CSK's spin trap, the wicketkeeper-batter timed his acceleration beautifully.
He brought up his milestone in 37 deliveries, a knock punctuated by 5 crisp boundaries and 2 towering sixes. Rather than relying on blind power, Kishan targeted the gaps expertly and manipulated the field to keep the required run-rate within arms' reach.
A vital partnership with the explosive Heinrich Klaasen (47 off 26 balls) turned the momentum completely in Hyderabad’s favor. While Klaasen provided the raw fireworks from one end, Kishan remained the stabilizing anchor at the other, neutralizing CSK’s frontline spinners Noor Ahmad and Mukesh Choudhary.
Even after Klaasen’s departure in the 15th over, Kishan's presence at the crease ensured there was no late panic in the dugout.
This mature innings under immense pressure reinforces Kishan’s immense value to the SRH top order in this business end of the tournament. His ability to read the game and anchor a tricky chase at a notoriously difficult venue like Chepauk proved to be the difference-maker.
For Chennai Super Kings, who desperately needed a victory to bolster their own playoff aspirations, Kishan’s composed half-century shattered their plans and put Hyderabad firmly on the path to victory.
What was the venue for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match?
The match was played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai.
Who won the toss and what did they choose to do?
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first.
What were the first-innings scores in the match?
Chennai Super Kings posted 180/7 in their 20 overs, headlined by Dewald Brevis's 44 and Pat Cummins's 3/28.