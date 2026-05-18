New York Knicks Vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Finals Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Preview

Summary of this article
Third-seeded New York Knicks and fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers will clash for the Eastern Conference title
The NBA Eastern Conference final will be a best-of-seven series
The Knicks hold home-court advantage at Madison Square Garden, while the Cavaliers bring strong road momentum
The 2026 Eastern Conference Finals features a highly anticipated matchup between the third-seeded New York Knicks and the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. After surviving grueling paths to get here, both teams are battle-tested and hungry for a spot in the NBA Finals.
Because the Knicks finished the regular season with a superior record, they hold home-court advantage for this exciting best-of-seven series.
Throughout the 2025–26 regular season, both teams displayed incredible consistency in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.
The Knicks secured the third seed with a strong 53–29 record, leaning heavily on their dominant performance at home. Close behind them, the Cavaliers locked in the fourth seed by winning 52 games.
Cleveland proved to be a dangerous team on the road all year, setting up a perfect clash of styles against New York's home-court dominance.
The star players on both rosters have carried their respective teams to this point with spectacular postseason performances. For New York, star guard Jalen Brunson has been the focal point of the offense, orchestrating the floor alongside impact pieces like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who provided crucial two-way depth.
Meanwhile, Cleveland relies heavily on the explosive scoring of Donovan Mitchell and the seasoned leadership of James Harden in the backcourt, complemented by the defensive excellence of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen near the rim.
The series begins at Madison Square Garden for Games 1 and 2. The Knicks will look to leverage their passionate home crowd early on to establish dominance.
However, Cleveland enters the series with massive momentum after knocking out the top-seeded Detroit Pistons in an intense seven-game semifinal series. The Cavaliers' defense will be heavily tested right away by New York’s powerful offensive rhythm in these opening games.
The scene shifts to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for Games 3 and 4. Playing in front of their own fans, the Cavaliers will look to protect their home floor.
These middle games often shape the entire direction of a postseason series. Cleveland will rely on its resilient frontline to slow down New York's star players, aiming to swing the momentum of the series in their favor.
If necessary, Game 5 will return to New York, while Game 6 will take place back in Cleveland. These matchups represent the ultimate pressure points of the series, where adjustments and physical fatigue will play major roles.
The Knicks will aim to maximize their home-court edge in Game 5, while the Cavaliers will view Game 6 as a must-win situation on their home court to keep their championship dreams alive.
If the teams remain tied after six games, the series will culminate in a winner-take-all Game 7 at Madison Square Garden. This final game would test the depth, execution, and nerves of both rosters under the brightest postseason lights.
The winner of this ultimate showdown will officially be crowned the Eastern Conference champion and secure a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals.
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Finals: Schedule
Game 1 - Wednesday, May 20 - 5:30 AM IST - Madison Square Garden (NY)
Game 2 - Friday, May 22 - 5:30 AM IST - Madison Square Garden (NY)
Game 3 - Sunday, May 24 - - 5:30 AM IST - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (CLE)
Game 4 Tuesday, May 26 5:30 AM IST - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (CLE)
Game 5 - Thursday, May 28 - 5:30 AM IST - Madison Square Garden (NY)
Game 6 - Saturday, May 30 - 5:30 AM IST - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (CLE)
Game 7 - Monday, June 1 - 5:30 AM IST - Madison Square Garden (NY)
(Games 5, 6, and 7 are played only if necessary)
New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026 Eastern Conference Finals: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Eastern Conference Finals be played?
The New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Eastern Conference Final series will be played from May 19 to June 1, 2026, alternating between Madison Square Garden in New York and Rocket Arena in Cleveland.
Where will the New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Eastern Conference Finals be live streamed?
The series will be live streamed in India on Amazon Prime Video with select games also available for free on the official NBA India YouTube channel.