Toronto Raptors 126-104 Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Scottie Barnes Hands Cavs Defeat

Scottie Barnes set career playoff highs with 33 points and 11 assists; RJ Barrett added a career playoff-high 33 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Cleveland 126-104 on Thursday night, snapping a 12-game playoff losing streak against the Cavaliers. Collin Murray-Boyles had 22 points, Jamison Battle scored all of his 14 points in the final quarter and Brandon Ingram added 12 as the Raptors cut Cleveland’s lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles (12) passes around Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball playoff game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Jamison Battle
Toronto Raptors' Jamison Battle (77) is congratulated by teammates on the bench during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (top) steals the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers' James Harden (1) during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles (12) celebrates a basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) and James Harden (1) defend during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) protects the ball from Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors' Jakob Poeltl (19) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers' Sam Merrill (5) defends during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett (9) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Sam Merrill (5) and Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Scottie Barnes
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) tries to shoot over Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Raptors vs Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs game 3 photo-Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen (31) and Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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