Toronto Raptors 126-104 Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Scottie Barnes Hands Cavs Defeat
Scottie Barnes set career playoff highs with 33 points and 11 assists; RJ Barrett added a career playoff-high 33 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Cleveland 126-104 on Thursday night, snapping a 12-game playoff losing streak against the Cavaliers. Collin Murray-Boyles had 22 points, Jamison Battle scored all of his 14 points in the final quarter and Brandon Ingram added 12 as the Raptors cut Cleveland’s lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series to 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Toronto.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE