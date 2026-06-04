Donald Trump Defines ‘Ceasefire’ Amid Ongoing US-Iran Conflict: ‘Shooting in a More Moderate Manner’

Donald Trump said ceasefires in West Asia often mean “shooting in a more moderate manner” rather than a complete halt to fighting.
His remarks came amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
Trump also acknowledged differences with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over the regional conflict while expressing optimism about diplomacy.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered his own interpretation of a ceasefire while commenting on the continuing hostilities between the United States and Iran despite an uneasy truce.
Responding to a reporter’s question about what constitutes a ceasefire in the context of the ongoing conflict, Trump suggested that in West Asia, ceasefires often do not mean a complete halt in military action.
“In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner,” Trump said while speaking to reporters, drawing laughter from officials standing behind him.
“But it's true. I mean, a ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world,” he added.
Ceasefire Under Pressure
Trump’s remarks came less than a day after Iran allegedly attacked an airport in Kuwait and the US claimed it carried out a “self-defence” strike on an Iranian facility on Qeshm Island.
The developments further strained the already fragile ceasefire and complicated diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, which has now entered its fourth month.
Iranian drones reportedly struck Kuwait’s main airport on Wednesday, damaging a passenger terminal, killing one person and injuring several others. The attack temporarily disrupted airport operations and heightened fears of regional escalation across Gulf countries.
Tehran, however, denied responsibility for the strike.
Despite the continued violence, Trump struck an optimistic tone regarding ongoing negotiations aimed at preserving the ceasefire.
“I hear the negotiation itself is going very well, actually. Very well,” Trump said.
He added that a breakthrough agreement could potentially emerge “over the weekend”, while cautioning that negotiations could still fail.
Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Announced
Amid the broader regional conflict, Israel and Lebanon later announced a separate ceasefire agreement on Wednesday through a joint statement issued alongside the United States.
The Lebanon front has become another major complication in regional diplomacy, with Israel expanding military operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.
According to regional officials, Iran has demanded implementation of a Lebanon ceasefire before fully returning to broader negotiations.
Trump also acknowledged growing tensions between Washington and Israel over the conduct of the conflict.
He revealed that he had called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “crazy” during a recent phone conversation, reflecting US concerns about escalating military operations in the region.
Despite the disagreement, Trump said ties between the two leaders remained strong.