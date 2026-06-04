Donald trump defines ceasefire amid ongoing us iran conflict shooting in a more moderate manner

Donald Trump Defines ‘Ceasefire’ Amid Ongoing US-Iran Conflict: ‘Shooting in a More Moderate Manner’

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 4 June 2026 10:14 am

Responding to a reporter’s question about what constitutes a ceasefire in the context of the ongoing conflict, Trump suggested that in West Asia, ceasefires often do not mean a complete halt in military action

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Pranay Vatsa Published at: 4 June 2026 10:14 am