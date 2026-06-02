'You're F***ing Crazy': Trump-Netanyahu Call Reportedly Erupts Over Lebanon Offensive

US President Donald Trump persuaded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt a major military raid on Beirut, Lebanon.
Trump announced on Truth Social that the Israeli leader subsequently turned his troops around following their conversation.
The US President secured a mutual commitment from Hezbollah leaders to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers.
US President Donald Trump persuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call off a planned military strike on Beirut, saying the Israeli leader subsequently "turned his troops around".
Trump announced the intervention on Truth Social on Monday evening. In his posts, he said he also spoke with representatives of Hezbollah leaders to secure a mutual ceasefire. The diplomatic scramble follows escalating strikes that have threatened the region's fragile truce.
"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today (Monday), asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The US president added that he secured a commitment from Hezbollah leaders to "stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers".
"I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY," Trump said.
Heated Call With Netanyahu
US media outlet Axios reported that tempers flew during Trump’s phone call with Netanyahu. An unnamed US official told Axios that the US president severely reprimanded the Israeli leader.
"You're f•••ing crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a••. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," the unnamed official said to Axios.
A second source told Axios that Trump was "pissed" during the exchange and at one point yelled at Netanyahu: "What the f••• are you doing?"
Another official told the outlet that Trump "steamrolled" Netanyahu during the tense conversation. "Bibi said, 'OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of'," the official told Axios.
Regional Tensions and Truce
Trump’s phone calls came after Iran threatened to end negotiations with the US over Israel’s attacks on Lebanon. Prior to the intervention, Netanyahu had said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.
Earlier, Trump told NBC News he had not been informed of the decision to suspend negotiations ahead of time, adding that "it's fine if they're done talking".
"It's an appropriate thing to say, because they're better negotiators than they are fighters," Trump said in a brief phone call with NBC News. "But they haven't informed us of that. It doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there," Trump said.
The diplomatic fallout follows recent clashes between the US military and Iran. The two nations exchanged strikes over the weekend and into Monday, threatening the nearly two-month-old truce agreed to by the warring sides.
Despite the truce, Israel has been pressing ahead with a military offensive in Lebanon. Over the weekend, Israeli forces marked their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years.