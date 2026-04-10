Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

Iranian diplomats since the time of the nuclear deal that was hammered out in the last days of the Obama administration in 2015 noted that Israel did its best to scuttle it. It is now well-known how Benjamin Netanyahu together with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states campaigned vigorously against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that had in place inspections by the IAEA to monitor Iran’s compliance. When Trump came to power, he walked out of the deal in 2017. He had always been critical of the nuclear pact but was also persuaded by Israel and the Gulf rulers to do so. Netanyahu as well as other Israeli leaders have worked hard to make sure that the US and Iran remain permanent enemies since that helps Israel’s strategic vision for the region.