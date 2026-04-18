Bridge To Nowhere: Unending Agony Of Palestinians In Gaza

Bureij was hit in the beginning of the conflict. Families continue to wait. It is the same story across the enclave. Nearly 10,000 Palestinians remain missing, buried under the 61 million tonnes of rubble in the battered Strip. Outlook did not visit the Gaza Camp, but the ground reality is obvious. Six months since the `peace’’ deal this is the reality on the ground in Gaza. Yes, the daily bombings have stopped. But not much else. Israeli drones strike at will. Mohammed Wishah, a journalist working for Al Jazeera’s local service Mobbasa, was driving when a drone struck his vehicle. It went up in flames. He was burnt alive together with the car. He was not a terrorist. Nor a member of Hamas. Just a professional reporter. No questions were asked of the IDF. Why did they kill him? This lack of scrutiny of Israeli action, this refusal of the international community to hold Israel responsible for its actions, has emboldened the IDF, knowing that as the US, the most powerful nation in the world, has its back, the IDF can kill, murder and torture with impunity. In October last year, a peace deal had promised this would be over.