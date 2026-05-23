13 Militants, Mostly From Banned Outfit TTP, Arrested In Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have arrested 13 militants, most of whom are affiliated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The arrests were made in separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
Authorities claim the arrests have dismantled a major terror module planning attacks on security installations and public places.
Pakistani security forces have arrested 13 militants, majority of them linked to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in a series of successful counter-terrorism operations.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the arrests were carried out over the past 48 hours based on credible intelligence inputs. Most of the arrested individuals are active members or facilitators of the TTP, while a few are suspected to have links with other banned outfits.
The operations were conducted in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were also recovered from their possession. The suspects were allegedly involved in planning and executing attacks on security forces and civilian targets.
The military’s media wing stated that the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorism from the country. “All apprehended individuals are being interrogated to gather further intelligence on their networks,” the statement added.
The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has been responsible for several deadly attacks in Pakistan in recent years. These arrests are being seen as a significant blow to the outfit’s operational capabilities in the region. Further investigations are underway.