IPL Dispatch: Virat Kohli Snubs Travis Head After On-Field Heat; PBKS Seek Last-Ditch Playoff Effort

Sakib Hussain, centre, celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Sakib Hussain, centre, celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.