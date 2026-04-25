RCB Vs GT, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 34 – Check Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. AP Photo

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. AP Photo