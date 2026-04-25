RCB Vs GT, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 34 – Check Result

Virat Kohli (81) and Devdutt Padikkal (55) smashed blazing knocks to overshadow Sai Sudharsan's mesmerising ton and guide RCB to a five-wicket over GT at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, April 25

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RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match Report
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, India, Friday, April 24, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli (81) and Devdutt Padikkal (55) guided RCB to a 206-run chase against GT in 18.5 overs

  • Earlier, Sai Sudharsan smashed a majestic century to take GT to 205 in the first innings

  • RCB have climbed to the 2nd spot in the points table with 10 points after the win

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli played quintessential T20 knocks of 55 and 81 respectively, trumping Sai Sudharsan's century to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an IPL match here on Friday.

Once Devdutt and Kohli added 115 runs for the second wicket in no time, RCB’s chase of 206 was right on track, which they eventually completed in 18.5 overs and moved to the second spot in the points table (10 points).

The champion batter and his understudy tore apart GT bowlers after the early dismissal of Jacob Bethell in a mesmerising display of aggressive batting, in total contrast to the measured way their rivals’ went about gathering runs in the first innings.

Virat Kohli, who was dropped on zero by Washington Sundar off Mohammad Siraj, measured the bounce of the pitch to a nicety, tackling Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada with ease.

Prasidh was carted for two fours, Rabada was flicked away for a six and Rashid Khan, his eternal nemesis, was pulled over mid-wicket for a six as Kohli reigned Chinnaswamy, reaching his fifty in 30 balls.

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At the other end, Devdutt was equally imperial, biffing Karnataka statemate Prasidh for a couple of sixes and Rashid too was dispatched for a maximum, fetching his fifty in 10 balls fewer than his senior.

It took a peach from Rashid to castle Devdutt, and Kohli, who till then read the bounce to perfection, ironically dragged a Jason Holder lifter on to his stumps.

It pushed RCB to a wobbly period as they lost skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma as well, slipping to 173 for five.

But Krunal Pandya (23, 12b) and Tim David (10) carried them past the target from that point, as RCB signed off from their home venue with a victory. This was their fourth win at Chinnaswamy from five engagements this season.

Check out the highlights of the match here.

Earlier, Sudharsan produced a magnificent 100 that was an anti-thesis of T20 batting, but still strong enough to carry Gujarat to a competitive 205 for three.

In fact, the first 12.4 overs of the Titans’ innings were an anti-thesis of T20 batting, where the former champions proved that runs can be made in this format without hitting the ball in anger.

Sudharsan’s 58-ball knock, his third hundred in the IPL, was the cornerstone in GT’s trend-defying effort with the bat.

The left-hander totally dominated the 128-run alliance with his opening partner and captain Shubman Gill (32, 24b). Sudharsan consumed 29 balls in the Power Play segment against the latter’s seven.

The 24-year-old Tamil Nadu batter, who also became the fastest to score 2000 IPL runs along his innings, made 46 runs in Power Play, and then reached fifty off 33 balls in style, clobbering Romario Shepherd for a six.

The next fifty came at a faster clip -- 24 balls -- and it was a phase where he nullified RCB’s spin duo Krunal and Suyash Sharma.

Krunal tried his trademark bouncer to keep Sudharsan quiet, but the batter was equal to the task, upper cutting it over backward point for a six.

He followed that up with a boundary and a swept six off the same bowler as Patidar had to check for different options.

Gill’s dismissal did not alter the course of the match much, as Sudharsan, who was dropped on 91 by Suyash off his bowling, bled the RCB bowling silently.

Sudharsan got to his hundred with a single off Suyash but could not build on it further, giving a rather tame return catch to Josh Hazlewood.

He fell at an individual score of 100, precisely the total they made against Mumbai Indians in a 99-run mauling a few days back.

But his departure, though, helped RCB pull back a bit in the death overs.

In the overs between 17 -- GT were 174 for two at that stage -- and 20, the Titans could garner only 31 runs, even that materialised because of Holder's cameo (23 not out, 10b).

Q

How many runs did Virat Kohli scored yesterday in IPL 2026?

A

Virat Kohli blazed an 81-run knock in a successful 206-run chase against GT

Q

What is the current standing of RCB in the points table after the win?

A

RCB have climbed to the 2nd spot in the points table with 10 points after the win.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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