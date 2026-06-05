Kohli Not A Concern But Rohit Will Have To Prove Himself For 2027 ODI World Cup

“I think selectors will be keenly watching Rohit's performance for the next six months to decide whether he can be part of the equation or not. (But) for Virat Kohli, I am sure that they are completely convinced that he will be a part of the 2027 World Cup set-up.” “..because through his performances and fitness level, (and) through his hunger for runs, he has shown all that so I don't think Virat at this stage needs to prove anything to the selectors. Rohit, however, will have to do a lot of heavy lifting if he wants to get back in the selector's' World Cup planning,” Karim said.