India Vs England, 1st ODI: IND Beat ENG By Six-wickets In Birmingham, Take 1-0 Lead In Three-Match Series

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India vs England, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill maintained his strong connection with the Edgbaston ground, as the Indian captain's elegant 80 runs established the groundwork for a comfortable six-wicket triumph over England in the 1st ODI

IND vs ENG 1st ODI
India bowled out England for 258 with Joe Root, Liam Dawson hitting fifties. Photo: IND vs ENG Gary Oakley/PA via AP
Summary of this article

  • India beat England by six-wickets in the 1st ODI at Edgbaston

  • Earlier, ENG captain Harry Brook had won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live up with the bat

India secured a six-wicket victory over England in the first match of the three-match ODI series held at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14. Although the visitors had faced some difficulties when KL Rahul was dismissed, a crucial partnership between Axar Patel and Washington Sundar helped guide India to a successful finish.

The basis of the chase was established by Shubman Gill, who delivered an impressive performance, scoring 80 runs off 75 balls before he had to retire due to cramps.

However, Washington Sundar (52 not out off 63 balls) and Axar effectively finished the chase in 45.2 overs, forming an unbroken partnership of 102 runs after the team was left at 160 for 4.

Shreyas Iyer, who complemented Gill's innings effectively, was unfortunately run out. Nevertheless, England's bowlers failed to take advantage of the mistakes made by India, allowing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory in the end.

Axar Patel, who has faced considerable criticism for his recent underwhelming performances in T20 internationals, delivered an exemplary supporting role with an outstanding all-round display, taking 4 wickets for 62 runs and scoring an unbeaten 57 runs off 52 balls in a chase that could have proven challenging otherwise.

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Earlier, India demonstrated a high level of precision with the ball, as the bowlers made merry against the English batters. However, the significant impact occurred during the overs between 10 and 20, when Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna each took two wickets in individual overs, while Jasprit Bumrah secured the wicket of Harry Brook.

India, now, have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India Vs England, 1st ODI: Toss Update 

England won the toss and opted to bat first.

India Vs England, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

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