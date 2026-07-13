Outlook explains why nepals new political order is facing its first big test

Outlook Explains | Why Nepal's New Political Order Is Facing Its First Big Test

Sidharth Singh 14 July 2026 11:03 am Published at: 13 July 2026 5:26 pm Updated on:

The death of a 25-year-old ride-sharing driver after he set himself on fire during a protest has triggered Nepal's biggest wave of demonstrations since last year's political transition, turning a local dispute into a national debate over accountability, policing and whether the country's new leadership can deliver the reforms it promised

Sidharth Singh 14 July 2026 11:03 am Published at: 13 July 2026 5:26 pm Updated on:

Nepal's New Political Order Is Facing Its First Big Test Photo: AI Generated