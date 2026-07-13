Uddhav Thackeray Backs CJP Protest, Urges Rahul Gandhi to Show Support

Uddhav Thackeray backed Sonam Wangchuk's protest over the alleged NEET paper leaks.
He urged Rahul Gandhi and other parties to join similar protests nationwide.
Thackeray questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed the ongoing protest of Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk over the alleged NEET paper leaks.
Thackeray also urged Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to extend his support to the movement.
Speaking at a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, Thackeray said repeated examination paper leaks, including the NEET-UG controversy, had put the future of thousands of students at risk.
He urged political parties to back Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and organise similar demonstrations in their respective states.
"Our party fully supports Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke. This is not a political issue but a fight to save the future of the country's youth. Everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, should support their movement and organise similar protests in their respective states," he said.
Calls For Wider Opposition Support
Thackeray said Shiv Sena (UBT) would organise protests across Maharashtra in solidarity with the agitation and added that he was likely to visit the protest site in Delhi on July 20.
He also questioned why no action had been taken against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy.
"Why is the government not seeking the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?" Thackeray asked.
He further appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the activist's life was too valuable to be put at risk.
CJP has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The CJP's protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.