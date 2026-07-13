Uddhav Thackeray Backs CJP Protest, Urges Rahul Gandhi to Show Support

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Uddhav Thackeray appealed to political parties nationwide to organise similar protests in their respective states.

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray |
Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Uddhav Thackeray backed Sonam Wangchuk's protest over the alleged NEET paper leaks.

  • He urged Rahul Gandhi and other parties to join similar protests nationwide.

  • Thackeray questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday backed the ongoing protest of Cockroach Janata Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk over the alleged NEET paper leaks.

Thackeray also urged Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to extend his support to the movement.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence, Matoshree, Thackeray said repeated examination paper leaks, including the NEET-UG controversy, had put the future of thousands of students at risk.

He urged political parties to back Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and organise similar demonstrations in their respective states.

"Our party fully supports Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke. This is not a political issue but a fight to save the future of the country's youth. Everyone, irrespective of political affiliation, should support their movement and organise similar protests in their respective states," he said.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk being assisted by a medical professional and Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a hunger strike by CJP demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 16th day of his indefinite hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
CJP Calls For Accountability, Raises Concern Over Wangchuk's Health On Day 16 Of Hunger Strike

By Outlook News Desk

Calls For Wider Opposition Support

Thackeray said Shiv Sena (UBT) would organise protests across Maharashtra in solidarity with the agitation and added that he was likely to visit the protest site in Delhi on July 20.

Related Content
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Activist Sonam Wangchuk - PTI
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, amid an ongoing protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 14th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Activist Sonam Wangchuk in a conversation with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

He also questioned why no action had been taken against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the controversy.

"Why is the government not seeking the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan?" Thackeray asked.

He further appealed to Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, saying the activist's life was too valuable to be put at risk.

CJP has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session. The CJP's protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

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