Chairing the second board meeting of the Artificial Intelligence for Resilient Jobs, Urban Air Quality and Next Generation Skills Council (ARJUN SPV), Saini said the state should make optimum use of modern technology to promote clean air, green transport and sustainable development.
The proposed portal will allow citizens to register private vehicles and government departments to register obsolete official vehicles online, making the scrapping process more efficient and transparent, an official statement said.
The chief minister also reviewed the Annual Action Plan for 2026-27 under the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD) and directed departments to complete initiatives related to clean air, electric mobility, industrial pollution control and crop residue management within stipulated timelines.
He asked officials to expedite the installation of EV charging stations across the state and reviewed plans for setting up 100 charging stations under the state's Electric Vehicle Policy.
The meeting also reviewed the expansion of electric bus services in Gurugram and Faridabad, including infrastructure for operating 200 electric buses under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, besides preparations for introducing electric buses in Sonipat.
The board discussed AI-based air quality management measures, including preparation of a state emission inventory, development of an AI-based decision support system, strengthening continuous ambient air quality monitoring and improving inter-departmental data sharing.
Saini also stressed effective monitoring, financial management, public awareness and grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure timely implementation of projects.