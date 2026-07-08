Ajay Chautala Calls Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini A ‘Dummy’, Alleges Remote Control From Delhi

INLD leader Ajay Chautala called Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini a “dummy” and alleged that real power lies with the central BJP leadership in Delhi.
Chautala criticised the BJP government on farmers’ issues, unemployment, law and order, and alleged neglect of public interests.
The remarks come ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, with the INLD attempting to regain ground by targeting the ruling BJP.
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Ajay Chautala on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, describing him as a “dummy” Chief Minister and accusing the BJP of running the state administration through remote control from Delhi.
Addressing a public rally in Hisar, Chautala said the real power centre in Haryana is not in Chandigarh but in the national capital. “Saini ji is only a dummy CM. All major decisions are being taken from Delhi. The people of Haryana are not fools. They can see who is actually controlling the government,” he said.
Chautala criticised the BJP government on multiple fronts, including its handling of farmers’ issues, rising unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation, and alleged favouritism towards certain sections. He claimed that the common people of the state are highly disappointed with the performance of the Saini government and that the BJP is likely to face a strong anti-incumbency wave in the upcoming assembly elections.
The INLD leader also accused the ruling party of neglecting the interests of the farming community and failing to fulfil several promises made during the last assembly elections. He appealed to the people of Haryana to support the INLD in the next polls to bring a “real people’s government” in the state.
Ajay Chautala’s strong remarks come at a time when political activities in Haryana are gradually picking up pace ahead of the assembly elections. The INLD has been trying to regain its lost ground in the state after a series of electoral setbacks and has been aggressively targeting the BJP on various governance issues.
The BJP has dismissed Chautala’s comments as “baseless, irresponsible, and politically desperate.” Senior BJP leaders, including state ministers, said the party is confident of retaining power in Haryana on the basis of its development work and good governance under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. They accused the INLD of resorting to personal attacks because it has no substantive issues to raise.
The war of words between the INLD and the BJP is expected to intensify in the coming weeks and months as both sides gear up for the electoral battle. Haryana is scheduled to go to the polls in October 2026, and the political narrative is already heating up.
Political observers believe that Ajay Chautala’s aggressive posturing is part of a larger strategy to consolidate anti-BJP votes and position the INLD as a strong alternative in the state. How this strategy plays out in the coming months will be crucial for the party’s revival in Haryana.