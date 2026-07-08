Novak Djokovic Survives Five-Hour Marathon Against Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Finals

Novak Djokovic battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-hour, 15-minute Wimbledon quarter-final thriller on Tuesday, winning 7-6 (12-10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (10-4) to reach a record-extending 15th semi-final at the All England Club. The 39-year-old overcame a first-set leg scare and relentless resistance from the Canadian in the longest Wimbledon quarter-final in history, producing a composed display in the decisive super tie-break to keep alive his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic will next face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final rematch.

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Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon tennis highlights
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon tennis 2026
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada leaves the court after losing to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon 2026
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, right, walk towards the empire after greeting each other at the end of their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon photos
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Novak Djokovic wimbledon tennis match vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Wimbledon mens singles quarterfinal
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, as the match clock reaches five hours and 13 minutes, making it the longest Wimbledon men's singles quarterfinal in history, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Novak Djokovic wimbledon tennis photos
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon pictures
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon quater-final vs Novak Djokovic
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London highlights
Workers arrange the court during the quarter-final men's singles match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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