Novak Djokovic Survives Five-Hour Marathon Against Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Wimbledon 2026 Semi-Finals
Novak Djokovic battled past Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-hour, 15-minute Wimbledon quarter-final thriller on Tuesday, winning 7-6 (12-10), 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (10-4) to reach a record-extending 15th semi-final at the All England Club. The 39-year-old overcame a first-set leg scare and relentless resistance from the Canadian in the longest Wimbledon quarter-final in history, producing a composed display in the decisive super tie-break to keep alive his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title. Djokovic will next face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semi-final rematch.
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