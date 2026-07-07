Former Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Passes Away One Day Before His 39th Birthday

Former Afghan pacer, Shapoor Zadran dies ahead of his 39th birthday in a hospital in Delhi
The left-arm pacer was suffering from an uncommon disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
Zadran played an important role in Afghanistan's rise and featured in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for his nation
Afghanistan's flamboyant left-arm speedster, Shapoor Zadran, known for raw pace and lengthy locks, died one day short of his 39th birthday in a hospital in Delhi after fighting a long battle with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
Shapoor's brother, who was with him in Delhi since the start of his treatment, confirmed the tragic news. The Afghan pacer was battling from an advanced stage of HLH, an uncommon disease, where the immune system starts breaking down, and he finally took his last breath on Tuesday (July 7).
ACB Official Statement On Zadran's Demise
Shapoor was one of the most popular faces of Afghan cricket during their rising phase in international cricket in the 2000s and 2010s. His 6'2" height, sheer pace, and aggressive playing style caught the attention of cricket fans, especially in the subcontinent.
He featured in 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan, at a time when they were not a mainstream part of the international cricketing calendar.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board also paid its condolences on the tragic death of their former player via an official statement. "Shapoor Zadran was one of the founding figures of Afghan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," ACB wrote.
The southpaw pacer played an instrumental role in Afghanistan's rise in World Cricket League divisions and played a key role in their first World Cup victory in the 2015 ODI World Cup against Scotland. He even finished as his team's leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets.
Shapoor was a regular feature of the Afghan national team until 2018, when they became Full Members of the ICC, and played his last international match in 2020, before announcing his retirement in 2025.