Former Afghanistan Pacer Shapoor Zadran Passes Away One Day Before His 39th Birthday

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also paid its condolences on the tragic death of their former player via an official statement. "Shapoor Zadran was one of the founding figures of Afghan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," ACB wrote.