India Vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Smashed Fastest ODI Century For Afghan Atalans In Dharamsala

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Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammered a century in 48-ball century against India in Dharamsala to take Afghanistan to 194 in the 25-over rain-curtailed match

India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI—Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz slams 49-ball century against India in Dharamsala

  • This was the fastest ODI century for any Afghan batter

  • Afghanistan finish their innings at 194 in the rain-curtailed 25-over-a-side match

Rahmanullah Gurbaz raced to a 48-ball century against India at the HPCA Cricket Stadium, Dharamsala, on Saturday, June 13. Afghanistan were once reeling at 26/3 in 4.3 overs, but Gurbaz had other plans as he kept his aggressive intent and pounced on deliveries that were on his radar to keep the scoring rate going.

The Afghan opener smacked eight boundaries and the same number of sixes during the course of his innings.

India started well with the new ball, with debutant Gurnoor Brar picking the first wicket of the match by sending Ibrahim Zadran back, followed by Arshdeep Singh picking the wickets of Sediqullah Atal and Rahmat Shah in quick succession.

Check out the live score of IND vs AFG here.

Gurbaz got lucky in the 3rd over of the match when he was batting at just 14, and Arshdeep Singh's delivery thudded into his pads; the umpire rejected the appeal.

India had their reviews intact at that stage, but they decided against it, whereas the replay later showed that the ball would have hit the stumps. Arshdeep Singh looked disappointed after seeing the replay, but it was too late by then.

Related Content
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, June 13, 2026. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century during the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India's captain Shubman Gill speaks to the commentator Murli Karti after the toss ahed of the first ODI cricket match between Afghanistan and India in Dharamshala. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
India have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Sunday, June 13. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia

While things stayed quiet at one end, Gurbaz kept hitting the Indian bowlers at the other and reached his half-century in 25 balls. The Afghan opener took another 23 balls to add another 50 runs to his score and smashed the fastest ODI century for Afghanistan in just 48 balls.

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