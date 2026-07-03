Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Round Of 32 fixture between Australia and Egypt

Iran vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Soccer highlights-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) runs ahead with the ball during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson

  • Australia will be facing Egypt in a crucial Round Of 32 fixture on July 03 at 11:30 PM (IST).

  • The winner will be facing either Argentina or Cape Verde in the Round Of 16.

  • The match will be held in the Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA.

Australia arrive in the Round of 32 with momentum on their side after a strong group-stage campaign, highlighted by a convincing 2-0 victory over Turkey and a disciplined defensive setup that has made them difficult to break down.

The Socceroos have looked organised, physical and dangerous on the counterattack, and they will be confident of taking another step towards the quarterfinals.

Egypt, however, have already shown they can compete with top sides and will not be an easy opponent. The Pharaohs possess experience, attacking quality and the ability to punish mistakes in knockout football.

The stakes are massive, with the winner set to face the winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde in the Round of 16, where Argentina are widely considered the favourites.

Australia know a victory could set up a blockbuster clash with the world champions, while Egypt will be eager to spoil those plans and keep their own World Cup dream alive.

Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Total Matches: 2

  • Australia Wins: 1

  • Egypt Wins: 1

  • Draws: 0

Related Content
Egypt's Mohamed Salah (10) battles for the ball with Iran's Mohammad Ghorbani (21), right, and Iran's Mohammad Mohebbi (8) during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle, Friday, June 26, 2026. - AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
Egypt celebrates a goal against New Zealand during the second half of the World Cup Group G soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, June 21, 2026 - (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)
Egypt's Ramy Rabia. Left defends the ball from Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Belgium and Egypt in Seattle. - AP Photo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Belgium vs Kazakhstan - | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Egypt is predicted to beat Australia 1-0 in a low-scoring Round of 32 match at the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs hold a slight edge and are favored on the moneyline. However, the game is expected to be a very tight, defensive battle.

Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Australia Predicted XIs:

Ryan (GK); Souttar, Burgess, Degenek; Geria, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos; Irankunda, Yengi, Mabil

Egypt Predicted XIs:

Shobeir (GK); Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Arlington, Texas, USA

  • Stadium: Dallas Stadium

  • Date: Friday, 03 July

  • Kick-off Time: 03/07/2026 – 11:30 PM(IST)

Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

Australia:

Goalkeepers

Mathew Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo.

Defenders

Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Kye Rowles, Alessandro Circati, Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Lewis Miller, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kai Trewin.

Midfielders

Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Teague, Riley McGree, Anthony Caceres, Patrick Yazbek.

Forwards

Martin Boyle, Craig Goodwin, Brandon Borrello, Kusini Yengi, Nishan Velupillay, Daniel Arzani, Marco Tilio, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Adrian Segecic.

Egypt:

Goalkeepers

Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Awad.

Defenders

Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Hamdi Fathi, Ahmed Fattouh, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Chibi, Mohamed Abdelshafy.

Midfielders

Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy, Akram Tawfik, Nabil Emad Dunga, Mohamed Lasheen, Ahmed Sayed Zizo.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed, Ibrahim Adel, Mostafa Fathi, Ahmed Sayed Ghoneim, Mohamed Sherif.

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