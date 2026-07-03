Australia Vs Egypt LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Australia will be facing Egypt in a crucial Round Of 32 fixture on July 03 at 11:30 PM (IST).
The winner will be facing either Argentina or Cape Verde in the Round Of 16.
The match will be held in the Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA.
Australia arrive in the Round of 32 with momentum on their side after a strong group-stage campaign, highlighted by a convincing 2-0 victory over Turkey and a disciplined defensive setup that has made them difficult to break down.
The Socceroos have looked organised, physical and dangerous on the counterattack, and they will be confident of taking another step towards the quarterfinals.
Egypt, however, have already shown they can compete with top sides and will not be an easy opponent. The Pharaohs possess experience, attacking quality and the ability to punish mistakes in knockout football.
The stakes are massive, with the winner set to face the winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde in the Round of 16, where Argentina are widely considered the favourites.
Australia know a victory could set up a blockbuster clash with the world champions, while Egypt will be eager to spoil those plans and keep their own World Cup dream alive.
Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Total Matches: 2
Australia Wins: 1
Egypt Wins: 1
Draws: 0
Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Egypt is predicted to beat Australia 1-0 in a low-scoring Round of 32 match at the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs hold a slight edge and are favored on the moneyline. However, the game is expected to be a very tight, defensive battle.
Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Australia Predicted XIs:
Ryan (GK); Souttar, Burgess, Degenek; Geria, Irvine, Metcalfe, Bos; Irankunda, Yengi, Mabil
Egypt Predicted XIs:
Shobeir (GK); Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.
Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Arlington, Texas, USA
Stadium: Dallas Stadium
Date: Friday, 03 July
Kick-off Time: 03/07/2026 – 11:30 PM(IST)
Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Australia Vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Australia:
Goalkeepers
Mathew Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo.
Defenders
Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Kye Rowles, Alessandro Circati, Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Lewis Miller, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kai Trewin.
Midfielders
Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Teague, Riley McGree, Anthony Caceres, Patrick Yazbek.
Forwards
Martin Boyle, Craig Goodwin, Brandon Borrello, Kusini Yengi, Nishan Velupillay, Daniel Arzani, Marco Tilio, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Adrian Segecic.
Egypt:
Goalkeepers
Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Awad.
Defenders
Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Hamdi Fathi, Ahmed Fattouh, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Chibi, Mohamed Abdelshafy.
Midfielders
Marwan Attia, Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy, Akram Tawfik, Nabil Emad Dunga, Mohamed Lasheen, Ahmed Sayed Zizo.
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Mostafa Mohamed, Ibrahim Adel, Mostafa Fathi, Ahmed Sayed Ghoneim, Mohamed Sherif.