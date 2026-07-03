Can Cape Verde Shock Argentina? Paul Masefield Makes Bold FIFA World Cup Prediction

Masefield also reflected on the enduring greatness of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, explaining why the debate over football's greatest player continues. "The biggest difference between Messi and Ronaldo is mentality. If you look at Ronaldo, he's worked incredibly hard to become uniquely physically fit, which is why his longevity has been so impressive. He's evolved throughout his career because he's constantly worked on his game. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is just raw, natural talent that has been there from day one. They're both individually brilliant and absolute superstars, but for different reasons, and that's why the debate over who is the greatest continues. When you talk about technique, quality and individual brilliance, it's Messi. But when you talk about the all-round game, it's Ronaldo. Both players have been nothing short of unbelievable for the game of football."