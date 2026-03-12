Argentina Vs Cape Verde LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Round Of 32 fixture between Argentina and Cape Verde

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Argentina's Lionel Messi, second from left, scores his side's third goal on a free kick during the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Saturday, June 27, 2026 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

  • Argentina are overwhelming favorite to win this game with a decent margin.

  • The winner will face either Egypt or Australia in the Round Of 16.

  • The match will be held on July 05, 3:30 a.m. (IST) at the Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA.

Argentina head into the Round of 32 as one of the tournament favourites after a flawless group-stage campaign. The reigning world champions defeated Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1) to top Group J in commanding fashion.

Captain Lionel Messi has been at the heart of Argentina's success, leading the Golden Boot race with six goals and two assists, level with Kylian Mbappé on goals. With the attack firing on all cylinders and the defence looking equally solid, Lionel Scaloni's side appears almost unstoppable heading into the knockout rounds.

Cape Verde, however, have emerged as one of the biggest surprise packages of the tournament. Placed in the Group of Death, the Blue Sharks remained unbeaten with draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to book a historic place in the Round of 32.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has been sensational between the posts, producing a string of world-class saves to frustrate some of the world's best attackers. Argentina will start as favourites, but Cape Verde have already shown they are capable of upsetting the biggest names on football's grandest stage.

Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

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Argentina's Lionel Messi leaves the field after the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Austria in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. - | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni responds to a question during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 26, 2026, ahead of his team's World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan. - AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring his third goal during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. - AP Photo/Ed Zurga
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Players Training ahead of their first match against Algeria on Wednesday - | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Argentina and Cape Verde have no historical head-to-head records, as the two sides did not face each other before their matchup in Round Of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Argentina is the overwhelming favorite to beat Cape Verde and advance to the next round of the FIFA World Cup. Experts widely predict a comfortable 2-0 or 3-0 victory for the reigning champions, led by a rampant Lionel Messi.

Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Miami Gardens, USA

  • Stadium: Miami Stadium

  • Date: Saturday, 05 July

  • Kick-off Time: 05/07/2026 – 3:30 am (IST)

Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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