Argentina Vs Cape Verde LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Argentina are overwhelming favorite to win this game with a decent margin.
The winner will face either Egypt or Australia in the Round Of 16.
The match will be held on July 05, 3:30 a.m. (IST) at the Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA.
Argentina head into the Round of 32 as one of the tournament favourites after a flawless group-stage campaign. The reigning world champions defeated Algeria (3-0), Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1) to top Group J in commanding fashion.
Captain Lionel Messi has been at the heart of Argentina's success, leading the Golden Boot race with six goals and two assists, level with Kylian Mbappé on goals. With the attack firing on all cylinders and the defence looking equally solid, Lionel Scaloni's side appears almost unstoppable heading into the knockout rounds.
Cape Verde, however, have emerged as one of the biggest surprise packages of the tournament. Placed in the Group of Death, the Blue Sharks remained unbeaten with draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to book a historic place in the Round of 32.
Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has been sensational between the posts, producing a string of world-class saves to frustrate some of the world's best attackers. Argentina will start as favourites, but Cape Verde have already shown they are capable of upsetting the biggest names on football's grandest stage.
Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Argentina and Cape Verde have no historical head-to-head records, as the two sides did not face each other before their matchup in Round Of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Argentina is the overwhelming favorite to beat Cape Verde and advance to the next round of the FIFA World Cup. Experts widely predict a comfortable 2-0 or 3-0 victory for the reigning champions, led by a rampant Lionel Messi.
Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Miami Gardens, USA
Stadium: Miami Stadium
Date: Saturday, 05 July
Kick-off Time: 05/07/2026 – 3:30 am (IST)
Argentina Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecasted live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and it's official website.