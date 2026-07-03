Kasatkina Vs Osaka LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Japanese Star Eyes Round Four Spot Against The Australian

Daria Kasatkina Vs Naomi Osaka LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the round 3 clash between Japan's Osaka and Australia's Kasatkina on Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday, July 3

Welcome to our live coverage from Court 1 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where Naomi Osaka takes on Daria Kasatkina in a highly anticipated third-round clash at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. The Japanese star has looked in excellent touch so far, defeating Elsa Jacquemot in the opening round before overcoming Anastasia Gasanova in straight sets to book her place in the last 32. Now, Osaka faces her toughest test yet against Australia's world-class campaigner Kasatkina, with a place in the fourth round at stake. Both players are aiming to build momentum on grass as Wimbledon enters its business end. Osaka's powerful serving and aggressive baseline game have been firing throughout the tournament, while Kasatkina's variety, court coverage and tactical brilliance make her one of the trickiest opponents on the WTA Tour. With both women eyeing a place in the second week of the Championships, expect an entertaining battle packed with quality rallies and big moments. Follow Daria Kasatkina vs Naomi Osaka LIVE updates, point-by-point coverage and key moments from this Wimbledon 2026 showdown.

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