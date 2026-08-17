The Comeback Of Smriti Irani: BJP's Bet On Its 'Giant Killer'

Smriti Irani has returned to the BJP’s national organisation as one of eight national general secretaries.
Irani has reportedly been given responsibility for Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.
Her comeback comes two years after she lost the Amethi Lok Sabha seat to Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma.
Smriti Irani is back in the BJP’s national organisation, two years after losing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat that had defined much of her political career. On Monday, BJP president Nitin Nabin named her one of eight national general secretaries in his new team. The Times of India reported that Irani has also been given responsibility for Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is preparing for the 2027 Assembly election.
Irani’s return is significant because it comes after her defeat in the constituency where she built her reputation as a formidable BJP campaigner. In 2019, she defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. In 2024, Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma defeated her by 1,67,196 votes. Her new role does not mean a return to Parliament or necessarily a return to electoral politics in Amethi. Instead, it puts her back in the party organisation.
Why Irani still matters to the BJP
Irani’s political career has been closely tied to electoral battles and BJP campaign politics. She first contested Amethi against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and lost. Five years later, she defeated him by 55,120 votes, ending his three-term run as Amethi MP. The victory strengthened her standing as one of the BJP’s prominent campaigners and led to her being widely described as a “giant killer”.
Her 2024 defeat, however, was substantial. According to Election Commission results, Sharma polled 5,39,228 votes against Irani’s 3,72,032, winning by 1,67,196 votes. The result ended Irani’s parliamentary run in Amethi after one term.
That defeat ended Irani’s stint in the Lok Sabha, and she was not included in the Union Cabinet formed after the 2024 election.
But the BJP has now chosen to bring her back into its central structure rather than leave her outside active organisational politics.
Her return also comes with a change in the nature of her role. She is not being brought back as a sitting MP or given a government ministry. She has instead been given an organisational role within the party. The appointment allows the BJP to use her political experience and public profile without immediately tying her comeback to another electoral contest.
Irani’s appointment is part of a wider reshuffle in the BJP’s national organisation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Nabin’s new team as one combining organisational experience and grassroots connect, according to DD India.
Why the timing matters for Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh is crucial to the BJP’s next electoral cycle. The state has 80 Lok Sabha seats and 403 Assembly constituencies, making its politics important both for state power and for the party’s national calculations.
According to Election Commission results, the BJP won 33 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, down from 62 in 2019. The Samajwadi Party won 37 and the Congress six. The result highlighted the importance of opposition coordination and changing social alliances in the state.
The BJP is now preparing its organisation for the 2027 Assembly election. The Economic Times reported that Nabin held one-on-one meetings with around 20 BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh to take stock of the political situation ahead of the polls. According to the report, caste equations and the morale of party workers were among the issues discussed.
It is in this context that Irani’s appointment becomes significant. The BJP is reshaping its national organisation before an election cycle in which Uttar Pradesh will be one of its most important tests.
The New Indian Express reported that eight leaders from Uttar Pradesh received key organisational positions in Nabin’s new team. Irani’s appointment can therefore be seen as part of a wider organisational focus on the state, rather than a standalone move centred on her.
Irani also brings direct electoral experience in Uttar Pradesh, having contested Amethi three times. The appointment does not, by itself, indicate that Irani will be made the face of the 2027 campaign or sent back to Amethi.
What the BJP gains from Irani’s return
One of her main advantages is visibility. Irani has long been one of the BJP’s better-known political communicators. She has campaigned extensively, served in Parliament and held major Union portfolios, including Human Resource Development and Women and Child Development.
Her political profile was particularly shaped by her contests against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Her 2019 victory gave her credibility as a leader capable of challenging an established Congress figure in his traditional stronghold.
But her 2024 defeat is equally important in assessing what she can bring to the BJP now. It showed that a prominent national profile does not guarantee an electoral victory, even in a constituency where a leader has spent years campaigning.
Her new role is therefore better understood as an organisational assignment than as an electoral comeback. There is no confirmed indication that the BJP has decided to put Irani back into the Lok Sabha race from Amethi. Instead, she returns to the party’s national machinery with campaign, parliamentary and government experience.
The 2027 Uttar Pradesh election will test that strategy. Her 2019 victory explains her standing within the BJP, while her 2024 defeat shows why her return cannot simply be framed as a repeat of the Amethi contest. Her challenge now will be to convert that political and organisational experience into gains for the party across the state.