‘A Lot To Learn From Him’: Manav Suthar Reveals His Biggest Bowling Inspiration After Impressive Performance Against SL

Manav Suthar took 4/76 as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284
Suthar praised Jadeja’s consistency, especially his ability to bowl at the stumps
Jadeja claimed his 350th Test wicket and shared seven wickets with Suthar
Day 3 of the first Test in Galle belonged to India’s left-arm spinners, but it also offered a glimpse into the next generation of the team’s spin attack. Manav Suthar delivered a career-defining performance on Monday, claiming 4/76 in 21.4 overs as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284.
Ravindra Jadeja complemented him brilliantly with 3/57, while also completing his 350th Test wicket during the innings. The pair shared seven wickets as India secured a substantial 178-run first-innings lead.
Their efforts came after Sri Lanka had threatened to derail India’s advantage, recovering from 90/5 through Sonal Dinusha’s maiden Test century and Niroshan Dickwella’s 80.
Suthar Wants To Learn Jadeja’s Consistency
For Suthar, however, the biggest takeaway from the day was not simply his four-wicket haul. Bowling alongside one of India’s most experienced spinners gave the 24-year-old an opportunity to observe the finer details of Jadeja’s craft, particularly his ability to repeatedly attack the stumps and maintain pressure regardless of what the batter does.
“There are a lot of things that I can learn from him (Jadeja). He uses the (bowling) crease so well. His consistency while bowling at stumps is world class. So, I would like to learn from him that no matter what the batsman is doing," Suthar said after the end of play on Day 3.
“How long can I bowl on the stump? Can you get a false shot? So there’s a lot to learn from him," he added.
That approach was evident in Suthar’s own performance. He made an immediate impact by dismissing Dinesh Chandimal with his first ball of the innings, setting the tone for a disciplined spell. He had also spent 10 days at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before the series, training with Kookaburra balls and conditions designed to replicate what he could encounter in Galle.
A Breakthrough Performance With Jadeja As The Benchmark
Suthar’s outing becomes even more significant because he was operating alongside Jadeja, who reached another major landmark on the same day. His dismissal of Keshara Nuwantha took him to 350 Test wickets, making him only the fifth Indian to reach the mark after Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.
India’s combined spin effort ultimately turned the contest back in their favour. Sri Lanka’s 146-run sixth-wicket partnership between Dickwella and Dinusha had threatened to erase much of India’s advantage, but Jadeja and Suthar returned to dismantle the lower order. India’s 462 therefore translated into a 178-run lead, leaving the visitors firmly in control with two days remaining.