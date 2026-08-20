Sri Lanka Spin Crisis: Manav Suthar’s Galle Heroics Force Hosts to Search for Next Muralitharan

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Following Sri Lanka's 165-run Test defeat to India at Galle on Tuesday, where Indian spinner Manav Suthar claimed ten wickets, Sri Lanka Cricket is facing urgent questions over its spin reserves. National spin coach Piyal Wijetunge defended debutant Keshara Nuwantha and emerging talents, emphasizing the difficulty of replacing legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath

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Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha bowls a delivery during the day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • SLC's head of spin coaching Piyal Wijetunge acknowledged the immense challenge of replacing Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath

  • 25-year-old off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha made his Test debut for Sri Lanka, taking four wickets and earning praise from coaches

  • Sidelined spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama remain in contention for national selection

Sri Lanka suffered a 165-run Test defeat against India at Galle, exposing the hosts' dwindling dominance against visiting spin bowlers, according to PTI. Indian left-arm spinner Manav Suthar claimed a 10-wicket match haul to seal the victory.

Historically a fortress for the hosts with 27 wins in 50 Tests, Galle witnessed Australia whitewash Sri Lanka a year ago. The recent defeat to India further questions the team's succession planning since the era of Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.

"See, it's tough to replace Murali and Rangana. They were unique and their experience and skills cannot be easily replaced. They are once in a life-time bowlers," Piyal Wijetunge, head of spin coaching at Sri Lanka Cricket's National High Performance Centre, told PTI.

"But we need to trust our new spinners, who I believe have enough talent to serve the team for a long time. They will be better with time and more matches," Wijetunge added to PTI.

Promise Of Keshara Nuwantha

The national side handed a Test debut to 25-year-old off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha against India, who finished the match with four wickets. Selectors drafted Nuwantha into the squad following a strong performance in the SLC XI versus India practice match.

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India's Manav Suthar acknowledges the crowd after taking five wickets during the day five of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
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The tall bowler possesses the physical attributes to deliver off-spin and top-spin without giving away obvious indicators to the batsman.

"He is a special talent. He needs some patient and careful handling. He did well in the practice match (SLC XI vs India) ahead of the Test match, and was drafted into the national team," Wijetunge told PTI.

"But these are early days in his career and he needs to improve his tactical awareness -- what should be done at what stage of the match, how to operate against left-arm and right-arm batsmen," the coach added to PTI. "But that will come to him as he plays a lot more matches, you know, the competitive match exposure. I am sure the management will do the needful," he told PTI.

Sidelined Spinners Seek Comeback

Sri Lanka's spin reserves include 29-year-old Lasith Embuldeniya, who claimed 71 wickets in 17 Tests between 2019 and 2022. Praveen Jayawickrama, now 27, also impressed early by capturing 25 wickets in five Tests between 2021 and 2022.

Both bowlers faced extended absences from the national setup. The ICC handed Jayawickrama a one-year ban in 2024 for breaching the anti-corruption code during the Lanka Premier League, but he is on track for a comeback. Meanwhile, selectors included Embuldeniya in the Sri Lankan squad for the South Africa tour in October-November 2024.

"The door is not closed on them, I think. If they do well in domestic matches they can always come in," Wijetunge told PTI. "...they need to take wickets everywhere, like Embuldeniya had a good tour to SA in 2019. They did well in our conditions but that is not enough. So, they need to build on it for consistent team selection," he added to PTI.

Nurturing Future Spin Talents

To rebuild its ranks, Sri Lanka utilises a multi-tier talent identification system spanning colleges, districts, provinces and four super provinces. While Wijetunge is not directly involved with that four-tier pathway, grassroots coaches develop young players before the National High Performance Centre selects recruits twice a year from the wider pool.

The academy pipeline currently features emerging spin prospects such as Traveen Matthew, Vishva Lahiru, Wanuja Sahan and Akash Vigneshwaran.

"I can tell you some names like Traveen Matthew, Vishva Lahiru, Wanuja Sahan, Akash Vigneshwaran etc are coming up," Wijetunge told PTI. "As I said, it's all about giving the right coaching and preparing them technically and mentally for a higher grade of cricket. We have hopes for them," he added to PTI.

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