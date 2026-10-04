'Pakistan Don't Offer Much Competition': BCCI President Mithun Manhas Takes Swipe After Asian Games Cricket Final

India beat Pakistan by 19 runs at Korakuen Stadium in Nisshin, Japan, to win the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket gold
The victory gave India back-to-back gold medals in the event and added to their tally at the Games
BCCI president Mithun Manhas praised India’s composure and called them the best team in the tournament
India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to win the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket gold on Saturday at Korakuen Stadium in Nisshin, Japan, sealing back-to-back titles in the event. The win delivered one of India’s 21 gold medals at the Games and underlined the team’s grip in the tournament.
BCCI president Mithun Manhas praised India’s composure in the final and backed the side as the best team in the field. Manhas also took a swipe at Pakistan’s recent standard while reflecting on the contest.
Pakistan pushed India hard in the chase after India posted 211, the first total above 200 in the tournament. But the defending champions held their nerve, finished with a 19-run win and retained the gold they had won in the previous edition.
Manhas Takes Swipe
Manhas did not hold back.
“They defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, who I feel don't offer much competition anymore, and the way our team handled pressure situations... no other team in the world can do that," Manhas told after the final.
The BCCI president also rated India as the standout side across the competition. “By far the best team of the tournament. We are the defending champions, and the performance they have shown this time is commendable,” he added.
His remarks also framed the wider rivalry. Manhas described India-Pakistan contests in recent years as less competitive, even as Pakistan stayed in the final long enough to test India under pressure.
Batting Sets Tone
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma drove India to 211 with half-centuries that shaped the innings. Abhishek hammered 61 off 28 balls at the top while Tilak struck 51 off 22 and kept the scoring rate high when wickets fell in the middle overs.
Manhas singled out both players while explaining how the innings took shape. “This is a team sport. Tilak Varma batted brilliantly, and Abhishek Sharma set the tone for the game. The job of openers is to build the innings, and the middle order finishes it. So, the openers basically set the tone," Manhas said.
India did wobble in the middle phase. They recovered through Tilak and Shivam Dube, who added 62 runs off 30 balls for the sixth wicket and turned a strong start into a match-defining total.
Bowling Holds Firm
The bowlers then finished the job.
Pakistan’s chase stayed alive because Hasan Nawaz smashed 96 off 51 deliveries and took the game deep. India still kept them to 182/6 in 20 overs, enough to close out a 19-run victory.
Axar Patel and Washington Sundar took two wickets each as India shared the load with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless but bowled tightly in the tense phases and helped stop Pakistan from breaking free.
Manhas praised that collective effort after the win. “Team India's batting has been tremendous, and as for the bowling, I would say everyone contributed together to defend a good total,” the former Delhi batter said.