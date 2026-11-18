Rahul Gandhi renews his attack on the Modi government's economic record
The BJP cites strong GDP growth and falling poverty to defend its performance
Youth unemployment, manufacturing jobs and household inflation complicate the growth story
Rahul Gandhi has put the state of India’s economy back at the centre of the political contest with the BJP. Speaking at Columbia University in New York on Wednesday, the Leader of the Opposition described India as sitting on an “economic disaster”, arguing that unemployment, a damaged manufacturing base and a weak education system were leaving young Indians without a convincing economic future.
His criticism went beyond the headline growth rate. He also questioned the government's reliance on services, challenged the promise of initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India, and argued that small businesses, agriculture and manufacturing, the sectors he considers central to employment, were struggling. He also alleged that economic expansion was increasingly concentrated among a handful of large corporate groups.
The charge revives a sharper remark from July 2025, when Gandhi endorsed US President Donald Trump’s description of India as a “dead economy”.
At the time, he cited demonetisation, the implementation of GST, the failure of the manufacturing strategy, pressure on micro, small and medium enterprises, and the condition of farmers and unemployed youth as evidence of the Modi government's economic failures.
The BJP has answered with a different set of numbers. Its defence rests on India's position among the world's fastest-growing major economies, rising industrial activity and the reduction in poverty. The question behind the political exchange is whether those achievements are translating into jobs, earnings and greater economic security for ordinary Indians.
What Does India's Growth Story Say?
The BJP has a formidable macroeconomic argument. The World Bank's October 2026 India Development Update projects growth of 7.1% in FY2026–27, describing India as one of the fastest-growing major economies despite external risks. India's own national accounts put real GDP growth at 7.8% in the first quarter of FY2026–27, while provisional estimates for the previous financial year showed growth of 7.7%.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has also cited Goldman Sachs' projection of 7.2% growth for India in 2027 to challenge Gandhi's earlier “dead economy” description. The World Bank and Goldman Sachs estimates use different forecasting frameworks and periods, but both point to an economy expanding at a pace far removed from stagnation.
The latter period includes the pandemic contraction of 2020 and the subsequent recovery; the 2015–2019 average was also around 6.7%. These figures offer a common yardstick, but cannot by themselves establish which government's policies produced better outcomes. They cover different global conditions and do not measure how the gains were distributed.
The macroeconomic data make it difficult to describe India as a dead or contracting economy. However, they do not settle Gandhi's more specific argument about the availability and quality of work.
The Jobs Question Behind The Growth Figures
The latest government labour data present two markedly different views depending on which age group is examined. The October 2026 Periodic Labour Force Survey put unemployment among people aged 15 and above at 4.9%, down from 5.2% a year earlier. The labour force participation rate stood at 55.7%, while the worker population ratio was 53%.
Those headline figures support the government's argument that the labour market has improved. The picture among younger Indians is more difficult. The July–September 2026 quarterly PLFS put unemployment among people aged 15–29 at 15.3%. In urban areas, it was 18.9%; among urban young women, it reached 26.1%.
The gap matters in a country with a large number of young people entering the labour market. An overall unemployment rate can remain relatively low even while first-time jobseekers face a much harder search.
The unemployment rate measures people without work who are seeking or available for work as a share of the labour force; it does not capture everyone outside the labour force, underemployment or whether those who are working earn enough to live securely.
The same survey points to another structural concern. Agriculture accounted for 74.5% of employed rural women and 47.2% of employed rural men during the July–September quarter. Agriculture remains essential to livelihoods, but the concentration of rural workers in the sector underlines how uneven the transition towards non-farm employment remains.
Has Manufacturing Failed To Create Jobs?
Gandhi's argument that India has neglected manufacturing faces a mixed test in the official industrial data. The Annual Survey of Industries for 2024–25 recorded a 9.28% increase in gross value added in the manufacturing corporate sector.
The number of factories in operation rose 3.45%, while persons engaged increased 7.57%. Gross value added per person engaged, however, grew by a more modest 2.25%.
The figures contradict a picture of manufacturing activity in wholesale decline. They also leave room for questions about whether industrial expansion is creating enough jobs relative to the size of India's workforce and whether productivity gains are translating into higher earnings.
The unincorporated sector offers another counterpoint to claims that small businesses have been wiped out. The 2025 Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises recorded 7.92 crore establishments, up nearly 8% from the previous comparable survey. Employment increased 6.18%, adding more than 74 lakh workers. The survey also found that average emoluments per hired worker rose 3.88%.
That is evidence of expansion, but it needs to be read within the survey's scope. ASUSE covers unincorporated non-agricultural establishments in manufacturing, trade and other services; it does not represent every MSME or establish that each enterprise is profitable, financially secure or able to offer well-paid, regular employment.
Establishment and employment growth tell us that activity is continuing. They reveal less about the pressures faced by individual businesses.
What Does The Household Economy Feel Like?
For families, the economy is also measured through the cost of food, rent, transport, education and healthcare. The latest Consumer Price Index data show retail inflation at 6.09% in October 2026, while food inflation was considerably higher at 8.94%. Rural food inflation stood at 9.09%, compared with 8.68% in urban areas.
Food carries a large weight in household spending, particularly among poorer families. A rise in food prices therefore leaves less room in monthly budgets for other essentials. The figures do not establish that every household is worse off, but they help explain why strong GDP growth may coexist with persistent financial pressure.
The World Bank's October 2026 Poverty and Equity Brief offers the BJP a substantial counterargument. It estimates that the share of India's population living below the lower-middle-income poverty line of $4.20 a day, measured in 2021 purchasing power parity terms, fell from 57.7% in 2011 to 16.1% in 2023. The Bank estimates that 496 million people moved above that threshold over the period.
This is a major reduction in measured poverty. The benchmark, however, is an international poverty line rather than India's official national poverty threshold, and the latest figures refer to 2023. Moving above a poverty line also does not automatically mean a household has stable employment, savings or enough protection against rising costs.
Does Education Prepare Young Indians For Work?
Gandhi's criticism of the education system is closely tied to his argument about employment. Young people may complete school or obtain degrees and still struggle to find work that matches their qualifications.
The PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 national assessment recorded an average Grade 9 score of 37% in mathematics, 40% in science and 40% in social science. Language was higher at 54%. Separately, UDISE+ data put the secondary-level dropout rate at 11.5% in 2024–25, although access to school infrastructure has improved.
These assessments don't measure graduate employability directly, and school-level learning scores cannot explain the entire jobs crisis. Although they raise important questions about learning outcomes and whether the education system is equipping students with the skills needed to move into productive employment.
What Do The Numbers Say About The Political Claims?
Gandhi's description of India as a “dead economy” does not stand up against the country's growth figures, industrial expansion or the World Bank's poverty estimates.
His latest phrase, “economic disaster”, is a broader political judgement, anchored in concerns about unemployment, the quality of manufacturing jobs, education and the concentration of economic opportunity.
The BJP's growth defence has considerable statistical backing. Yet GDP growth and poverty reduction cannot answer the questions facing a young person unable to find suitable work, a small business struggling to expand or a household adjusting its food budget.
The numbers point to an economy that is growing rapidly, with measurable gains in industrial activity and poverty reduction, but also one where employment outcomes and household security remain uneven. The political contest between the BJP and Congress will continue to be fought over the headline figures.
For millions of Indians, the more immediate test is whether that growth can deliver work that pays, businesses that endure and opportunities that extend beyond a narrow section of the economy.